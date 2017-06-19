Faye Jones | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 20, 2017 at 1:09 pm

FAYE JONES

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

RUFFIN – Mrs. Faye Coxwell Jones, age 77, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Ruffin while under the care of Amedisys Hospice. She was the loving wife of the late James Daniel “Jack” Jones.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, June 18, 2017, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Old Field Creek Cemetery, Lowcountry Highway, Ruffin.

Born January 15, 1940, in Swainsboro, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Buck Coxwell and the late Willie Mae Jones Coxwell. She retired after thirty years from Westinghouse Corporation in Hampton. She dedicated her life to her family and her work. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Ruffin Charge. She enjoyed trips to the mountains as well as the beach and will always be remembered for her love of antique cars.

Surviving are: three children, Danny Jones and his wife Jenny of Ruffin, Sandy Kinard and her husband Mark of Varnville, and Randy Jones and his wife Brenda; seven grandchildren, Derrick Jones (Peggy), Joshua Jones, Felicia Brown (Robbie), Brooke Kinard (Skeeter), James Jones (Christina), Rusty Jones(Jenna), Brittany Jones (David), Nancy Frakes (Bobby), and Billy Padgett (Pam); and eleven great grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Cooper, Tripp, Bryon, Carson, Aidan, Chace, Dakota, Taylor, and Taylen; as well as her beloved granddog, Pickles. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Coxwell; and a great grandchild, Jacob Jones.

For those that wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Old Field Creek Cemetery Fund, care of Mrs. Carolyn Breland, 573 Spencer Drive, Ruffin, S.C. 29475.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 6-22-17