Fathers Call to Action: Happy Father Day calling | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Fathers Call to Action: Happy Father Day calling

June 14, 2017

By DR. MAHALIAH B. CAMPBELL

Colleton County DSS

It is an amazing opportunity to become a parent! The characteristics of a prospective parent often develop similar to those of parents or family members — a grandmother/father, cousins, or even great-great-grandparents. Becoming a parent requires so much work that often, many do not comprehend the true reality of being a mom or a dad.

There are no written books about parenting that guarantee an ability to assist with shaping and molding an infant into an adult who will become a productive, balanced member of society.

On Father’s Day, June 18, many children will hear talk of “Father’s Day,” but many have never had, nor will have, the opportunity to experience the excitement of calling their father and saying, “Happy Father’s Day to you!”

Why? The mere fact that some children are born out of wedlock, have divorced parents, or parents who choose to use their children as “financial weapons” keeps the children away from enjoying a loving relationship with their fathers.

In addition, in my opinion, the court system continues to fail in assisting fathers with scheduled court visitation orders to help these fathers develop healthy relationships with their children — while also possibly putting the fathers in financial destitution. This problem can certainly be viewed as an implicit bias by some members of the judicial system when it comes to court-ordered visitation.

Does a father have the right to see his child? What support does the father have? It is important to remember that not all fathers are irresponsible. Many want a relationship with their children and are caught in the political arena of the judicial system.

“Nature and nurture for many non-custodial fathers involves the extent to which development is influenced by nature and by nurture.” (Santrock, 2014). In other words, fathers who fail to participate in their children’s lives base their interactions on their relationships with their own fathers. A cycle of abandonment, as well as the lack of ability to nurture, often stem from their fathers’ failure to care for him financially, spiritually and emotionally. Consider the example of a grass seed growing in an orderly way — this requires daily watering in order to catch root and continued sunlight to grow healthy to achieve the ability to survive. Therefore, children need their fathers’ love and support to grow into healthy self-confident individuals.

According to Santrock (2014), “an evolutionary and genetic foundation produces commonalities in growth and development” (p. 17). Therefore, my thought is that being a non-involved father is not genetic. However, being a non-involved father is a nurturing behavior that is so common that this behavior is considered “programmed into” fathers who do not take care of their responsibilities.

Currently there are no research studies that reveal “specific genes linked to specific environmental experiences to influence development.” (Santrock, 2014, p. 17). However, there are several research studies linked to non-involved fathers that demonstrate the influence of development as nonproductive citizens. (Ross, Laible, & Lamb, 1999). In other words, fathers that fail to be vital, caring and loving fathers have a choice to do so.

This Father’s Day on June 18, 2017, it is important that both parents (mom and dad) break the cycle of non-involvement and allow their children — whether girls or boys — to say “Happy Father’s Day.”

(Dr. Mahaliah Bowman Campbell, PhD, MS, CFDM, Colleton County Department of Social Services, Access to Visitation Services/ VIP.)