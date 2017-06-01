Fatal crash draws prison term | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 10:51 am

A Round O woman was ordered to spend time in prison on charges stemming from a 2016 theft and traffic fatality.

Carolyn Ann Hippenstiel, 26, of Round O pled guilty to charges of grand larceny and reckless homicide when she appeared before 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

After hearing the guilty pleas, Buckner ordered Hippenstiel to serve five years of two consecutive 10-year prison terms and then spend three years on probation.

The grand larceny charge stemmed from Hippenstiel’s theft of a 2007 Chrysler 300 from a Cottageville resident on Jan. 8, 2016. The incident report stated she drove off in the car, leaving the vehicle’s owner standing at the side of the road on Burr Hill Road.

The reckless homicide charge was the result of a fatal traffic accident on Feb. 19, 2016 in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the 49-mile marker.

The Jeep Cherokee Hippenstiel was driving went off the roadway and into the median, rolling over several times before hitting a tree. John G. Walling, 53, of Walterboro died as a result of the crash.

• Dalvin J. P. Ferguson, 24, of Yemassee, pled guilty to a charge of strong-armed robbery, was ordered to spend up to six years in custody under the state’s Youthful Offender Act and then spend two years on probation.

• Patrick D. Barnett, 19, of Walterboro, pled guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and was ordered to spend up to five years in custody under the state’s Youthful Offender Act and then spend three years on probation.

• Nathaniel Robinson Jr., 22, of Hilton Head, pled guilty to a charge of strong armed robbery, was ordered to spend up to six years in custody under the state’s Youthful Offender Act and then spend two years on probation.

• Ronald Andrews, 37, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was ordered to serve 18 months of a three-year prison term and then spend two years on probation.

• Dwayne Gibbs Jr., 26, of Yemassee, pled guilty to a charge of strong armed robbery, was given a suspended 15-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for three years.

• Cory L Robinson, 27, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for time served and was ordered to spend two years on probation.

Robinson also pled guilty to a charge of resisting arrest and was sentenced to time served.

• Preston Roberts, 27, of Ritter, pled guilty to a charge of ill treatment of animals, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for two years.

• Ross Dicks, 37, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of receiving stolen goods, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on four years probation.

• Preston Scoggins, 24, of Columbia, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Robin P. Donovan, 29, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of larceny, was given a suspended four-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for three years.

• Travis Balkom, 24, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of burning crops and was sentenced to time served.

• Kenserly S. Middleton, 42, of Green Pond, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to time served.

• Richard Randell, 36, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was sentenced to time served and placed on probation for 18 months.

• Moses Williams, 59, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to time served.

• Travis Calder, 32, of Lexington, Ky., pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was sentenced to time served.