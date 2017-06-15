Family left homeless by blaze | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 11:54 am

A Stanley Avenue family lost their home to an early morning fire on June 11.

The county’s emergency dispatch office received a call June 11 at 3:43 a.m. reporting a house fire at 461 Stanley Ave. The first unit to arrive found the single-story wooden dwelling fully involved. The home had originally been a farmhouse constructed in the 1920’s.

The homeowner said he was awakened by the smell of smoke and found fire in the front of the residence. He was able to quickly evacuate the other family members to safety; however, several dogs and two birds perished in the blaze.

The family made attempts to rescue the animals, but were driven from the home by the fire and thick smoke.

Firefighter-paramedics worked for nearly 35 minutes to bring the fire under control and were on the scene for five hours performing overhaul.

The family lost most of their belongings. A pickup truck and boat were also destroyed by the blaze.

A water tender shuttle was organized to bring water to the fire scene from a pressurized hydrant located approximately two miles away. Water supply was initially hampered due to a live power line that fell across the single-lane dirt road.

The fire appears to have been electrical in origin.

The the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Faith Baptist Academy, 65 Hendersville Hwy., is collecting donations for the family from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. “The family lost everything except the PJs they were wearing — not even shoes,” said Dean Moss, who is helping with fundraising. “Any donations will be accepted for housing and clothing. The Lord blessed them with safety, but they lost everything else.”

The family needs baby, kids and adult clothes in the following sizes: female, age 11, size 7-8; male, age 14, size 12, med shirt; male, age 15, size 3632 pants, large shirt; and baby, 6 month clothes or older; adult female, size XL; and adult male, 38×32 pants, large shirts.

An account, the Long Family Fire, has been set up at South State Bank for those wanting to make monetary donations.

For more information on donations, call the church, 843-538-2269.