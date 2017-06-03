Engagement | Williams-Brown | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 3, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:38 pm
WILLIAMS-BROWN
Xavia Queshaun Williams and Timothy Robert Brown have announced their engagement.
The bride-elect is a Larned High School graduate who is currently residing in Portland, Oregon, where she is an in-game caregiver with Comfort Keepers and is pursuing a degree in health care administration. She is the great-granddaughter of Ruth Ella Siders of Walterboro and the granddaughter of the late Jimmy Williams of Walterboro.
The groom-elect is a graduate of John Marshall High and is currently finishing his degree in general studies. He works as a student advisor and with Micheal’s Craft Supply.
A September 2019 wedding is planned in Portland, Oregon.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.