Engagement | Williams-Brown | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 12:38 pm

WILLIAMS-BROWN

Xavia Queshaun Williams and Timothy Robert Brown have announced their engagement.

The bride-elect is a Larned High School graduate who is currently residing in Portland, Oregon, where she is an in-game caregiver with Comfort Keepers and is pursuing a degree in health care administration. She is the great-granddaughter of Ruth Ella Siders of Walterboro and the granddaughter of the late Jimmy Williams of Walterboro.

The groom-elect is a graduate of John Marshall High and is currently finishing his degree in general studies. He works as a student advisor and with Micheal’s Craft Supply.

A September 2019 wedding is planned in Portland, Oregon.