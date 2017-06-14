Edisto Beach investigation results in arrests | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 11:47 am

Four area men have been arrested in connection with a rash of motor vehicle break-ins at Edisto Beach on April 16.

The investigation, involving the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies, led to the arrest of Shyhemm. J. Rhoden, 21, of 88 Public Landing Lane in Yemassee on a charge of possession of stolen goods.

Three others: Yasseen L. Lincoln, 19, of 504 Forest Circle, Walterboro; Clark O. Squires, 35, of Charleston; and Jonathan L. Glover, 36, of 315 Breland St., Walterboro, face multiple counts of financial identity fraud filed in connection with their alleged attempts to cash stolen checks.

Edisto Beach Police Chief George Brothers said in the early morning hours of April 16 at least five vehicles on Lee Street, Palmetto Boulevard, Dawhoo Street, Marianne Street and Chanceller Street were broken into and items including cell phones, checks, cash, purses and jewelry stolen.

During one of the incidents, the chief reports, a resident spotted an individual going through a vehicle and yelled at the man. In response, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired several rounds that struck the residence. No one was injured.

No charges have been filed regarding the firearm at this time. That portion of the investigation is continuing.

Brothers stated that investigators were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle using the license plate reader that captures data on vehicles entering the town.

Working in conjunction with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Walterboro Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, multiple suspects were identified.

There were very few leads immediately after the incident and investigators had to work hard to identify the suspects and gather information to make the arrests, the chief said.

According to Brothers, excellent work and diligence on the part of the investigators and a cooperative effort with other agencies led to the recovery of stolen items and the arrest of the various suspects.

“This was an intensive investigation,” Brothers said.

The chief also offered a crime prevention tip for Edisto Beach visitors. “I encourage everyone to take the same personal safety precautions here that they do at home. Remove valuables from your vehicle and lock your vehicles at night.”