Economy rebound eases budget concerns for Colleton County | News | The Press and Standard

Economy rebound eases budget concerns for Colleton County

Last Updated: June 14, 2017

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

Colleton County officials built a 2017-2018 fiscal year budget that takes advantage of a strengthening revenue stream — a strengthening that enabled officials to enter the next fiscal year without the need to increase property taxes for operating, debt service and fire/rescue for the upcoming year.

Government revenues are projected to increase between two and four percent based on the following:

ν County officials project a continuing rebound in the county housing market that is based on an increase in residential home values, as well as increases in number of building and other associated permits issued by the county.

ν Many of the industrial development investments that have been announced by the county in the recent past are beginning to become fully operational and thus providing an impact on the tax base of the county.

ν Growth in new and existing commercial establishments that are increasing specialty tax revenues.

ν An increase in the revenue generated by the Colleton Museum facility based on a growth in usage at the museum and at the Colleton Commercial Kitchen facility, including summer feeding and after school feeding programs.

Because of the revenue growth highlighted above, the county was able to offset the fact that no additional funding was provided by the state Local Government Fund, which continues to remain at 30 percent below the statutory funding amount.

Usually as the county is formulating its budget, officials keep a wary eye towards Columbia, watching to see how actions in the state legislature are going to affect their local efforts. It is usually bad fiscal news that comes out of the state capital.

This year was a little different. Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin pointed out that the state legislature improved the level of local funding in its last-minute work on the state budget.

The county had been facing the prospect of covering a two-percent increase in the local portion of the state’s pension program; the state budget brought that local payment down to one percent. “That’s a great help to us,” Griffin said.

The last minute budget work in Columbia, he added, placed another $10 million in the Local Government Fund, a state fund that provides fiscal assistance to all counties and municipalities in the state. Even with the additional funds put into the Local Government Fund, Griffin added, the amount actually approved by the state legislature continued to be below the amount called for in state statutes.

“We have a balanced budget,” Griffin said just prior to council members approving the budget at their June 6 meeting. “Our revenues are finally starting to strengthen again — it is good to see that.”

The strengthening allowed them to make a few moves to improve operations.

Many of the 2017-18 budget deals with replenishing resources had to be cut when the SCE&G Canadys Plant closed and the resulting revenue shortfall which caused the county to cut all expenditures by seven percent. Revenues have now gotten back to pre-Canadys SCE&G plant closure levels.

On the personnel side, the budget gives all full-time, hourly employees a two-percent cost-of-living increase.

It also increases the hourly wage of the county government’s lowest paid employees — the minimum wage increases to $10 an hour.

Among the other initiatives undertaken with the adoption of the budget, County Council has allocated funding for litter control along the major highway routes approaching Walterboro. Contracting with the South Carolina Board of Disabilities program affiliate, Colleton Industries, a regularly scheduled litter control effort will commence, targeting roadside areas along Robertson Boulevard, Jefferies Boulevard, Sidneys Road, Green Pond Highway, S.C. 17A and S.C. 64 among other areas. The program is expected to be underway by mid-July of this year.

ν Upgrades to county information technology infrastructure to improve reliability as well enhance options.

ν Improve security for visitors to and staff assigned to county facilities.

ν Bring all sheriff’s office patrol vehicles into compliance with state’s unfunded mandate of the e-filing of traffic and other violation tickets.

ν Continue to move paper records into digital format in several offices to reduce future storage costs as well improve time and accuracy in document retrieval.

ν Replace funding for two sheriff’s deputy positions that went unfunded during the SCE&G Canadys Plant closure revenue shortfall.

ν Enhance the operations of the Colleton County Animal Control with the funding of a shelter manager position as well as completing several improvements to the facility. This position also went unfunded due to the SCE&G Canadys Plant closure revenue shortfall.

ν The budget also contains the funding necessary to hire one of two new, part-time front line employees to the Colleton Museum, Farmer’s Market and Commercial Kitchen complex to ease the workload of the current employees. A change in the management structure of the facility will provide the money to cover the second post.

ν Additional firefighter-paramedics will be hired later in the year to handle the proposal to turn the Smoaks fire station into a manned facility that will bring full-time ambulance service to the community. A move that has been considered by county council for several years that can now be undertaken because of the strengthening revenues.

ν The budget also covers the expenses to upgrade the county’s E-911 dispatch system.

ν Another line item in the budget would fuel the county’s efforts to remove abandoned, substandard mobile homes located on land of which the county has assumed ownership because of back taxes. “That has not been dealt with for a while,” Griffin said.

Griffin added that will also develop a policy that would allow the county to turn over neglected, but still structurally sound mobile homes, to a viable non-profit in hope that they can be repaired and used to provide low income housing.

Budget funds will also go to:

ν Continue to fund roughly 19 outside agencies that provide services the county residents in the areas of health and welfare, culture, recreation and economic development.

ν Enhance funding for number of staff as well as operational support for the State Legislative Delegation Office.

ν Fund critical capital items in the Sheriff’s office, Coroner’s office, Fire-Rescue, Facilities Maintenance, Roads and Bridges and Recreation departments.

ν Provide funds for assistance of 13 community centers located throughout the county.

ν Meet county debt service obligations without utilizing any reserve funds which is critical for the County to maintain its strong credit ratings.

After Griffin’s report on the budget, Council Chairman Joseph Flowers thanked the county officials who had worked on the budget. “I know it has not been easy this year,” Flowers said. “Thankfully, we had a little bit of help from Columbia, something we sorely needed.”