Dixie Majors will have home field advantage in tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Parks and Recreation Dixie Majors will begin competition in the District 8 All-Star Tournament June 22-27 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Participating in the seven-team bracket along with Colleton County will be Allendale, Beaufort County, Bluffton, Hampton, Hilton Head and Jasper-Ridgeland. As of press time, the brackets had not been drawn for the district tournament.

Coach Jason Hadwin will be at the helm for the 11-12-year-old Majors after leading his regular season team, Colleton County Parks and Recreation Reds, to an 11-2-1 record this spring. Hadwin brings four years of head coaching experience to the Majors.

“I really appreciate being elected head coach,” said Hadwin. “I will do my best to teach the boys and not to mess it up for them. The first week of practice was wet, but we managed to work on all phases of the game during the time we had.”

With several scrimmages on tap for the week, the Majors are hoping to use the practice games to fine tune things and put players into positions that will benefit the team. “We have a good idea of where everyone needs to play, but we are hoping to solidify spots during our scrimmages this week,” said Hadwin.

One thing Hadwin feels strongly about heading into All-Star competition is his pitching staff. “Pitching will be one of our strong points,” said Hadwin. “We have a few strong pitchers that can beat any team if the defense plays well behind them. I would like to say the starters could pitch the whole game, if they can, that means we are playing a great game. But if the pitch count gets too high or the pitcher is struggling, we will take them out and bring in relief. We will have a better idea of who will start and relieve after our scrimmages.”

The roster for the Colleton County Dixie Majors includes: Ryan Breland, Preston Breland, Jim Bob Hadwin, Brian Hamilton, Owen Harrelson, Cohen Crosby, Matthew Hooker, Grayson Mills, Desmond Brown, Josh Caldwell, Austin Kitler and JaMaure Manigo.

Hadwin will be assisted by Randy Caldwell and Lonnie Snelgrove.