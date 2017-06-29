DeWitt, Brewington named All-Lowcountry Honorable Mention | Sports | The Press and Standard
By CINDY CROSBY
Two Colleton County High School Lady Cougar Softball players, Lauren DeWitt and Victoria Brewington, were recently announced as All-Lowcountry Honorable Mention.
DeWitt, a member of the Class of 2017, signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at the College of Charleston in the fall.
Brewington, a rising senior, has verbally committed to continue her career at Winthrop College in Rock Hill.
