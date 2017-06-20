Deputies seeking information in shots fired into homes on June 19 | News | The Press and Standard

Deputies responded to seven different reports of shots being fired into homes across Walterboro area on the morning of June 19. There were no reports of any injuries.

These incidents are believed to be related and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is working leads on this case.

If anyone has information pertaining to these incidents, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 and ask for Sgt. Det. James King or contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.