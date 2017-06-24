Dear Graduates… | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Amazingly, it’s happened AGAIN: I wasn’t asked to speak -— to share my pearls of wisdom — at a single commencement. But that’s okay; I’ll just share this way.

Dear Graduates:

Have the courage of your convictions, but keep an open mind.

You’re not an adult when you turn 18, or 21. You’re an adult when you can navigate rush-hour traffic in Atlanta without losing your religion.

Speaking of religion, there is no more personal topic. C.S. Lewis doesn’t have all the answers, and neither did Martin Luther. Read the Bible, read the Talmud, read the Christian Science Monitor. Explore, investigate, come to your own conclusions. I couldn’t do life without God, but it has to be said: The most moral, compassionate person I know is an atheist from New Jersey.

Few issues are black-and-white. Life has more shades of gray than you can fathom right now.

I’m going to sound like Dave Ramsey, but here goes: Never buy a new car; you lose money driving it off the lot. Live beneath your means. Learn the difference between a want and a need. You need a car; you want a grande cappuccino every morning.

If you get the chance to travel — for work or for fun — do it. You will never forget hiking in Alaska. You will never remember all the grande cappuccinos you sucked down.

Before you have a kid, you might want to practice first on a pet. Or better yet, a plant. (Every plant I touch dies within days, so it’s a good thing I’m childless.)

You’re going to tune this out, but I’ll say it anyway: Tattoos matter. If your goal is to work in the finance industry, don’t get a neck tattoo. If you want to teach kindergarten, hold off on the full-sleeve tattoo unless you’re committed to wearing sweaters for your entire career. Tattoos can be beautiful body art, but — rightly or wrongly — people in a position to hire you may be judgmental. So give them less to judge.

By all means, pray for God to send you a soulmate, but remember: God will never send you someone else’s spouse.

Drugs and alcohol: Dabble if you must, but I don’t know many successful potheads. Happy hour can be a fun way to network, but watch your intake. You don’t want to be known as the co-worker who always has to be driven home.

Never play poker with a red-headed woman wearing black underwear. You will lose.

There’s more to life than salted caramel and Netflix. Go find out what it is.

You can never have too much education, just like you can never have too much salted caramel.

Some people are less evolved than others. Don’t judge, especially if they happen to be your boss or parents. They have their journey and you have yours. Plus, your parents can disown you and your boss can fire you.

Mindfully put your phone down a few times every weekend and talk to whoever’s around. Unless it’s a weird guy in a raincoat, then go back to your phone. But keep an eye on him.

Do what you love. If I had a tattoo, that’s what it would say. Do what you love and find a way to get paid for it. I know a woman who was a nurse, a good one, but it didn’t fulfill her like she thought it would. She quit, went to beauty school, and now she cuts hair all day. She’s also deliriously happy.

Forgive everybody. Nothing holds you down like a grudge. It’s like walking around in concrete shoes.

