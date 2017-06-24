Dean Sparks wins new grill in Father’s Day contest | News | The Press and Standard

Dean Sparks of Walterboro won the grill and accessories in the Fathers Day contest sponsored by The Press and Standard with Dixie Auto Parts, Sears, SCV Oil, Westbury’s ACE Hardware, Foodland/H&D, Sapp Law Firm, Sentry Dry Cleaners, Tire King, Northside Pak-A-Sak and CMH. Contestants filled out entry forms at the local businesses and a drawing was held last week to determine the winner. The Press and Standard Advertising Manager Carol Haun presented Sparks with his prizes.