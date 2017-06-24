Dean Sparks wins new grill in Father’s Day contest | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 24, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm
Dean Sparks of Walterboro won the grill and accessories in the Fathers Day contest sponsored by The Press and Standard with Dixie Auto Parts, Sears, SCV Oil, Westbury’s ACE Hardware, Foodland/H&D, Sapp Law Firm, Sentry Dry Cleaners, Tire King, Northside Pak-A-Sak and CMH. Contestants filled out entry forms at the local businesses and a drawing was held last week to determine the winner. The Press and Standard Advertising Manager Carol Haun presented Sparks with his prizes.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.