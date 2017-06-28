Darlings out after back-to-back losses to Bluffton | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Darlings were eliminated from the Dixie Youth Sub-District Tournament following back-to-back losses to Bluffton in a double-header held last Friday June 23 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

After being rained out on opening night of the tournament, the Darlings were forced to play a double-header against Bluffton last Friday.

In game one, they struggled on defense, allowing Bluffton to outscore them 22-2. In the rematch, it was a different story, as Colleton County led 8-7 heading into the final inning. Bluffton managed to plate the go-ahead run and earn a 9-8 decision for the Darlings Sub-District title.

In game one, JaNay Manigo doubled in the first inning, but was stranded. Samauriah Breland doubled and later scored on a McKenzie Cochran single. Taylor Davidson and Kyla Shider also singled in the game.

Colleton County’s bats came alive in game two, as Manigo, Rylee Harrelson and Breland had singles in the first.

Harley Godin then doubled to set the table for a 3-RBI triple by Shider. Brayli Stanfield doubled in the second and Manigo doubled in the third. Breland, Kendra Daniels and Davidson recorded singles in the fourth, before a 2-RBI single by Cochran.

In the fifth inning, Elizabeth Pierce doubled, followed by a single from Manigo. Breland Cain sacrificed to move Manigo over, before Harrelson singled. Godin then pushed two runs across the plate, but was called out at third.

“We couldn’t get things together in the first game,” said Coach Nicole Cain. “The ball we played with during this game was different from the ball we had played with all season. It bounced when it hit the ground and we weren’t used to that. We hit fairly well, but Bluffton played good defense.

“I’d say game two was a total turn-around,” said Cain. “Both coaches and the umpires agreed to change to the harder softballs, which made a huge difference for us.

“We had first at bat and got on the board quick, scoring three runs. We held them to three runs in the first and led 8-7 at the top of the fifth. We just had to hold them, but ended up letting them score two runs.

“The girls were heartbroken,” said Cain. “I would have never thought, at their age, they would have gotten so upset. I wish that things would have gone differently. I am proud of all the girls and the heart they showed.

“I see big things in the future for these girls,” she added. “I hope I have the pleasure of coaching them again. I could not have done it without my assistant coaches — their hard work and dedication was awesome. I also had a few parents who stepped up and helped with practices and I am so thankful for them also.”