Critter Gitter: Colleton man catches critters in his spare time | News | The Press and Standard

Critter Gitter: Colleton man catches critters in his spare time

June 21, 2017

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

Riv Temple’s second occupation is slowly catching on.

Temple spends his days working for the Walterboro Parks Department, his shift usually has him chasing down the constantly growing grass with a lawn mower.

After what he calls his “normal job” has finished for the day and on weekends, Temple is chasing down something else.

Since moving to Walterboro from the upstate about a year ago, Temple has slowly been building Critter Gitters, the one-man business built on ridding homes and properties of pests, be they walking, slithering or flying intruders.

The Temple family had been living in Ninety-Six, a small town outside Greenwood, when his wife Emily Temple was hired to head the finance department of Colleton County School District.

In Ninety-Six, Temple spent eight years working as a trapper. Back then, his normal job was as a youth director in a Greenwood-area church. (He is an ordained Southern Baptist minister.)

Chasing wild animals, Temple laughingly explains, “gets you prepared to deal with wild kids when you have to.”

Temple said he is slowly building Critter Gitters. He does no advertising and most of his work is through referrals.

Since moving to Colleton County, he estimates he has handled maybe 15 to 20 calls.

Temple said he tries to limit his calls to about an hour’s drive from Walterboro but there are exceptions. A Walterboro-based friend asked him to help out a Sumter relative who had a bat problem in her home. She had sought bids for removing the bats and been told it was going to cost her $1,500. Temple said he would do it for $300 and hit the road.

“I try to be a very reasonable person, one thing, I pride myself on that,” Temple said.

He limits the distance because a trapping assignment can result in multiple trips. If he puts out a trap, state regulations require him to inspect the trap once every 24 hours to insure that some other animal hasn’t been caught in the trap.

State regulations administered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also govern how many of the animals he captures are to be handled.

Live traps have to meet state law, state regulations. “DNR is who I go through and their rules depend on the animals. Some animals are unregulated. With others, you have to follow some pretty good rules about how to catch them and what to do with them after catching,” Temple said.

Temple said his funniest story about trapping is one where it wasn’t him who caught the animal.

“I had a call on a weekend. A family down from North Carolina was camping in the area,” Temple explained.

They had brought along their pet macaw, a big red and blue one. Its wings were clipped, and it could not fly, the caller told Temple.

“We took him off his tether, the wind started blowing pretty good. He opened his wings, caught a draft and glided up into a tree,” they explained. “He is up in a pine tree. Can you come and get him?”

They told Temple that the pine tree he was in was pretty small and the bird was about 20 feet up.

Temple took on the job and headed to the campground with a 40-foot ladder.

The small tree turned out to be “so big two people couldn’t reach around it. And you can barely see the bird — he is about 60 to 70 feet up in the air.”

“Guys,” Temple told the pet owners, “this is not at all what we talked about.”

The plight of the bird and the pet owners had drawn a crowd.

“True to Southern redneck history, a man with no shirt and no shoes on, with cut-off blue jeans pants and a beer in his hand said, ‘I’ll get that bird,’” Temple said.

“I watched a man climb that tree, barefooted and no shirt on, He went up 60 or 70 feet, grabbed the bird and climbed back down. It just blew my mind.”

“I don’t deal with a lot of really exotic animals,” Temple said. “We get a lot of calls for snakes in people’s homes. Those are a little exciting because people are scared to death, whether they are venomous or non-venomous snakes.”

When a snake-in-a-house call comes in, Temple said, the caller is usually still staring at the snake. So he tells the caller to close all the doors in the room and shove a towel underneath the door so it can’t come out.

Then if the snake isn’t found in the room, he’s left with going room to room in his search.

“I’ve had raccoons get stuck in chimneys that I had to get out. One time I had a duck get stuck in a chimney,” he added.

“One year, a lady had a turkey get in her house. She didn’t know what to do — they were panicking and the turkey is running from room to room,” Temple said.

“They had scared it to the upstairs of the house. That was pretty exciting, getting a turkey out of a lady’s bedroom,” he said.

In the upstate, skunks were the hardest to catch. In the Lowcountry, where there are few skunks, the hardest is a coyote, Temple said.

When it comes to skunks, Temple explains, “the hazardous part of the skunk is the backside. They are easy to catch, but they are the most potent.”

He has been sprayed by a skunk once. “The smell takes a couple of days to wear off.”

Coyotes are the hardest, he said, because their sense of smell is astronomical. “You can bait a trap and it will be days or weeks before the scent of a human wears off and the coyotes feel safe approaching.

Armadillos, he added, “are most frustrating.” “If it is raccoon or a possum or any other normal animal, you can put out specific bait that will attract them in.”

When it comes to armadillos, he said, “there is no bait you can put in a cage to draw them to you.”

“They are a wandering-around, digging machine. Unless can see an armadillo in a burrow, its might not be in there. An armadillo confines itself to a specific area and can have as many as 10 burrows that they can duck into when scared. You have to find a good area to trap in, but where to put the trap is the luck of the draw.”

Temple is still waiting for his first call to trap a Lowcountry gator.

“I know the general plan,” Temple said. When that call comes, he said other trappers have volunteered to join him on the call and walk him through it.”

In the trapping business, his competitors can be cut-throat or welcoming. “The welcoming ones are the true trappers.”