Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:17 am

Naked woman jailed

A naked Cottageville woman, reportedly telling a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she was being chased by Jesus, was taken into custody the morning of June 4.

The officer had been dispatched to Bedon Baptist Church at 2410 Cottageville Highway, June 4 at 11:54 a.m., the caller reporting that the woman, wrapped in a towel, was trying to enter the church during Sunday services.

The deputy arriving on the scene found the woman on the ground.

The woman reportedly told the deputy that she had consumed crack cocaine and “molly,” a drug similar to Ecstasy, that can produce hallucinations and can, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “produce feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception.”

According to the incident report, the woman said “Jesus had chased her through the woods trying to shoot her.”

The woman had lacerations all over her body, apparently the result of being in the woods and was transported to Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department for treatment and evaluation.

The woman, Teresha D. Frick, 43, of Phillips Road in Cottageville, was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center, on a charge of disturbance of a worship service.

Gunfire produces arrest

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to Giraffe Lane the evening of June 4 to investigate gunfire.

The caller told deputies that an intoxicated man had been shooting a handgun in the area before going into a vacant residence.

The officers went to the house on Aardvark Lane and reportedly found the man inside.

The man allegedly told deputies he left the handgun at another location and they retrieved it.

The incident resulted in charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and disturbing the peace against Ruperto Fuentes-Ramirez, 52, of Giraffe Lane.

Four-wheeler taken

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a resident of Tree Farm Road June 3, reporting that a four-wheeler, valued at $8,500, had been taken from the property within the last few days.

Jewelry taken from home

A resident of the 7000 block of Jefferies Highway contacted the sheriff’s office June 4 reporting that someone had entered the home and taken a jewelry box off the dresser that had contained jewelry worth an estimated $6,700.