Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:17 am

Man injured by gunfire

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office working security at the Colleton Medical Center was called to the emergency department the morning of May 28 where a man was undergoing treatment for a gunshot injury.

The man told the deputy he had gone to Hangtime at 1109 Rivers St. to check on his cousin. While in the parking lot, he said, gunfire broke out and he was struck on the side of his head, above his right ear, by a bullet.

After speaking with the deputy, the man was transferred to Trident Medical Center for further treatment.

Woman assaulted by acquaintance

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by hospital officials that a woman was in the emergency department the evening of May 25, being treated for facial injuries sustained when her intoxicated male companion reportedly became angry and hit her in the face with a beer can, causing serious multiple injuries.

Chase ends at the county line

Two Summerville residents are considered suspects in a police chase that began in Walterboro May 28 at about 12:30 a.m.

A Walterboro police officer on routine patrol reportedly watched as a car exited I-95 and began driving on Bells Highway in what the officer described as an aggressive manner.

The officer followed the car as it turned onto Mount Carmel Road and the officer’s radar reportedly showed the driver traveling 66 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

The blue lights went on and the driver sped up in an attempt to elude the officer. In speeds that reached 100 miles per hour, the fleeing driver turned onto Can City Road and then turned onto Highway 61, headed for Dorchester County.

As the chase neared the county line, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the chase entering their jurisdiction, but reportedly declined to provide assistance.

Colleton County law enforcement broke off the pursuit when the vehicle crossed the county line.

Driver flees, passenger doesn’t

As a Walterboro police officer was arriving to check on the Walmart shopping area on May 27 shortly before 5 a.m., he spotted a dark-colored Ford pickup quickly leaving the area.

As the officer followed the vehicle onto Upchurch Lane, he reportedly noticed that the truck had a paper license tag and bald tires.

After the driver turned onto Bells Highway headed west, the cruiser’s blue lights went on. The driver reportedly sped up.

The pursuit continued to the 3600 block of Bells Highway when the driver pulled into a yard, got out of the truck and took off running.

The city police officer checked the pickup truck and found a female passenger still in her seat.

The woman reportedly identified the driver as a 31-year-old Lodge man. A computer check determined the woman was wanted on warrants filed by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

A search of the woman reportedly located several crack pipes and spoons. That discovery led to the arrest of the woman on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers will also be seeking to file failure to stop for blue lights and driving while under suspension against the driver.

Contraband puts student in trouble

A Colleton County Middle School student is expected to face two criminal charges after her book bag was searched the morning of May 26.

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was called to the middle school to investigate a report that a 13-year-old girl was allegedly in possession of marijuana.

When her book bag was searched, the officer reportedly found marijuana and several razor blades.

The local office of the Department of Juvenile Justice was informed of the incident and the juvenile could face having a weapon on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana citations.

Drive-by shooter targets parked car

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Cleveland Street in Walterboro May 29 shortly before 8 p.m. to investigate a shooting incident.

A female resident said she was on the porch when a car began to pass the home and multiple shots were fired from inside the car at a parked car owned by a relative of the woman.

Deputies checking the area found four 9 mm shell casings and one 40-caliber casing on the street.