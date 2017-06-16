County gets out of garbage hauling business; disposal service contract awarded | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 12:18 pm

Colleton County has a new service agreement that will allow them to scrap having to transport trash to the landfill.

Colleton City Council members voted their approval of the transportation and disposal service agreement with Waste Management of Oakridge Landfill Inc.

For decades, the county has handled moving the solid waste from the transfer station on Green Pond Highway to the Oakridge Landfill in Dorchester County.

The new agreement turns over the transportation of the solid waste from the transfer station to the landfill to Waste Management.

The county sought to amend the old agreement with Waste Management to get out of the trash hauling business last year, but time constraints ultimately resulted putting off the discussion until this year.

The move allows the county to get out from under one major obstacle faced in transporting the solid waste in county-owned tractor-trailer trucks: finding and retaining drivers with commercial drivers licenses to handle the work.

When county council was discussing the plan as work began on the next fiscal year budget, the county had just one of the three truck driver slots filled.

The one driver still on the county’s payroll will not lose his job, but will be assigned to handling the transportation of solid waste from the county’s convenience centers to the transfer station.

In additional to manpower, the county faced a number of other expenses in handling the operation itself. One of the capital purchases on tap for the next fiscal year was the allocation of approximately $300,000 to cover the purchase of new trucks and trailers.

In other business

ν A resolution that enacts the county’s emergency procurement procedures was approved by county council that will fast track the process of purchasing and installing a new HVAC unit at the Colleton County Courthouse.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin explained that the county has been experiencing problems with the 27-ton HVAC unit and an examination of the equipment determined that it was struck by lightning.

Griffin estimated it will take 3-4 weeks to obtain the unit and then it will take several cranes to install it on the roof of the courthouse.

Because council’s next regular session will be at the end of July, the decision was made to bring the last-minute resolution to council at the Tuesday night session. It was decided to ask council to implement the emergency procurement procedures to obtain the unit and have it installed as quickly as possible.

Griffin said because the HVAC unit was struck by lightning, the county will be able to file an insurance claim and pay a $1,000 deductible.

ν John Crews Construction LLC of Walterboro was awarded a $217,259 contract for the demolition of the county-owned building that formerly housed the Colleton County Voter Registration and Election Office, the South Carolina Probation and Parole Office and the Colleton County Public Defenders Office. The building will be razed as part of the work to establish a customer service center for county operations. The Capital Projects Sales Tax approved by voters in 2014 set aside $1.9 million to cover the expansion of the Harrelson Building and development of a service center.

The probation and parole office and public defenders office have been relocated to the building on Mable T. Willis Boulevard that had formerly housed the Colleton County office of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. The county purchased that building from the state. The Voter Registration and Elections Office was relocated to a portion of the PRTC headquarters on Jefferies Highway.

ν County council approved accepting a $400,000 grant from the S.C. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program that was previously issued to help cover the costs of the Highway 64 (Charleston Highway) sidewalk improvements. The funds, combined with a local match of $150,000 provided by the County Transportation Committee, will be used to install 4,800 linear feet of sidewalk. The work will start on Charleston Highway near Peurifoy Road and travel down Charleston Highway to Widgeon Road and then be installed on Widgeon Road from Charleston Highway to Fourth Street.

ν Council members approved an inducement resolution that had been sought by an attorney representing JGBR, the Chinese ballbearing manufacturer preparing to open a plant at 1310 N. Jefferies Blvd., the former home of Asten-Johnson. The county and JGBR had approved an ordinance that contained a fee in lieu of taxes agreement in February. The new resolution reiterates the specifics of that agreement.

ν Council approved issuing Mauldin and Jenkins LLC a three-year contract to handle the county’s auditing services

The county received proposals from five auditing firms and, when the proposals were reviewed, it was determined that Mauldin and Jenkins had the highest ranking.

ν A resolution that allocates $14,500 from the Victim Assistance Fund to purchase equipment and supplies for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance Program was given council approval. A county or municipality that does not spend at least 90 percent of its victim assistance funding is required by the state to return that money to the state’s Victim Assistance Program. The expenditure will eliminate the need to return the funds to the state.

ν Council members approved appointing Terry Hoff to the Board of Adjustments and Appeals; Cary H. “Chip” Upchurch to the Colleton County Resource and Development Board; Douglas Mixson Jr. and Lloyd E. Jones to the Land Use Zoning Board of Appeals; Gary Stroble to the Board of Assessment Appeals; Esther S. Black to the Lowcountry Council of Governments; and Stephanie Brown-Taylor to the Colleton County Recreation Commission.

ν Audrey Brown of the Neyles Community Center Committee came to council to discuss the status of plans to construct a new community center and improve the grounds. She informed council members that the $400,000 state grant will not cover the cost of the work and asked the council assist in the funding. She also informed them that the committee is planning a community meeting at Aimwell Presbyterian Church on Charleston Highway on June 14.