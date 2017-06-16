County financial officers honored | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Chief Financial Officer Jon Carpenter, left, and Colleton County Treasurer Becky Hill were called to the front of the Colleton County Council Session on June 6 to be saluted for their work on the county’s financial statement — work that resulted in county’s receiving of the Governmental Finance Officers Association certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. Council Chairman Dr. Joseph Flowers recognized them for the prestigious award, saying, “We appreciate hard work of both of them and the staff in their departments.” Hill said she also wanted to recognize the work of all the other department heads: “If they didn’t do what we required of them, then we would not have been able to do this — it was a joint effort.”