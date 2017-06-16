Council approves new spending plan | News | The Press and Standard

By JULIE HOFF

Cottageville Town Council gave first reading to a new budget that’s heavy on police protection.

At its regular meeting on June 5, council discussed the proposed spending plan for 2017-2018, with $284,000 set aside for the six-man police department.

Projected revenues include $612,000 in court fines, but $314,081 of that goes to assessments paid to the state.

Total projected revenues are $922,525 with expenditures estimated at $921,288.

Other revenues include $148,000 in local option sales tax and $58,000 in franchise fees paid by South Carolina Electric & Gas and local businesses.

Other expenditures include $31,596 for a full-time town clerk; $6,500 for a part-time clerk; $27,000 to insure town property and cars, and $9,000 for library renovations, earmarked to establish a branch of the Colleton County library at the town’s municipal complex.

Council is expected to give second reading to the budget at its July meeting.

In other developments, Scott Eadie of Givhans sought council’s blessing for his new business, Eadie’s Rural Waste Services, LLC. He provided information on fees and schedules: For weekly pickup, the cost is $55 per quarter; six months is $100 and one year is $190. There’s no recycling option for town residents yet, Eadie said, and auto parts, oil and batteries aren’t accepted. Lawn debris in bags will be collected at no extra charge.

“We’ve got our business license and we’re ready to go,” he said.

The town has no role in the business.