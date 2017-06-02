Cougar New Tech holds Senior Dinner | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:53 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Cougar New Tech held its Senior Dinner last Wednesday evening at the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market honoring the 62 graduates in the Class of 2017.

The junior production students of CNT facilitator Tabitha DeWitt compiled a send-off video for the Class of 2017 CNT students, which included pictures from their early years and an interview with each senior highlighting memorable moments.

“I love these students and have enjoyed seeing their growth across the years,” said DeWitt. “It was emotional to watch this video of the students who have been with us from the beginning. It is not easy to understand how close the facilitators are to these students – but I am excited for them at the same time. New Tech has allowed all of this to happen for these graduates and I am excited about the future of the program with in the district.”

CNT students presented Josh Cable, New Tech director, with a gift of appreciation for his service.