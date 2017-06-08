Cougar baseball honored at Turkey Run Farm | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:59 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

A group of local Cougar baseball supporters honored their successful season recently with a cookout at Jamey Copeland’s Turkey Run Farm. The team enjoyed a dinner of ribs and beans, along with homemade dessert.

Colleton County compiled a 16-11 overall record and finished 8-2 in Region 8-AAAA, capturing the region championship for the first time in the history of Colleton County High School. The Cougars then went undefeated through the district playoff bracket to earn the District VIII Championship title.

“We wanted to do something to recognize their success and effort this season,” said Copeland. “We are very proud of them and wanted to support the coaching staff.”

Coach Jermale Paige said he was appreciative of the support for the Cougars throughout the season and during post-season play. At the cookout, he said, “I appreciate the men from the community throwing the team a cookout. It was just a chance for us to sit back, relax, and reflect on the successful season we had. It was a great time for the team to get together outside of the baseball field.”

Those assisting with the dinner included: Paul Pye, Copeland, Stewart Goodwin, Mark McRoy, Jimmy Fitts, Billy Ackerman, Miles Sanders, Stevie Sanders and David Turner.