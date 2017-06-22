Cottageville Police seek residents’ help | News | The Press and Standard

The Cottageville Police Department would like to inform its citizens, and those in outlying areas, of several burglaries, thefts, and vandalism to property that have occurred within the town limits. These incidents are being vigorously investigated; however, the police department could use the public’s help:

1) When leaving items in your vehicle, whether parked within your residence or at a local business, always make sure you secure it by locking the doors. Criminals work under ease and opportunity, and checking a door and finding it unlocked makes for an easy target.

2) Watch out for your neighbor. You live in these neighborhoods and recognize when something is out of place or does not belong. Report it, regardless how trivial it may seem at the time. In fact, it may have significant bearing on a case that is currently being investigated.

3) Don’t be afraid to talk to law enforcement. This is a big issue due to the stigma surrounding conversing with officers. Ask yourself this: Would you not want everything done that could possibly be done to solve a case in which you are a victim to get your stolen belongings back? In order for that to happen, we must have information — information that you may have.

Remember, we are here to help. If you have any information about any case currently being investigated by the Cottageville Police Department, please contact Major Chris Lovelace at (843) 835-8655.