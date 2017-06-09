Cottageville man wants to bring racing to Colleton | News | The Press and Standard

Petition being circulated to show support

for a dirt track in Colleton County.

Vic Crosby of Cottageville sees great potential for a dirt track in Colleton County — for residents, racers and the county’s bottom line.

For the past two years, Crosby and his wife Nicole have been researching the idea, gathering financial information, talking to residents and Crosby’s fellow race car drivers about his plan. And the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Right now, smaller local tracks are coming back strong,” Crosby said, as fans have become disillusioned with NASCAR. Sixty percent of the fans and racers at the three closest tracks — Oglethorpe in Savannah, Sumter Speedway in Sumter and Modoc near Edgefield — come from Colleton, Dorchester, Charleston and surrounding counties, he said. “All those people traveling through our area, going to Sumter, that’s just Colleton County’s money going away,” he said. And Walterboro is in a prime location to draw racers and fans not only from around the state, but from surrounding states. “I’ve got people who come from Tennessee to see me race, and I’m nobody special,” Crosby said.

Building the proposed ACE Basin Speedway would cost an estimated $750,000, depending on the price of land. (Oglethorpe sits on 144 acres with a half-mile track and 4,000 seats.) But when the income is considered, Crosby said, the investment would pay for itself in a year.

Oglethorpe, according to the website, averages 1,400 fans, drivers and crew members per week at $10 per ticket — more for special events. During last year’s racing season, the speedway drew 106,832 fans. Multiply that times $10 per ticket: $1,068,320 per year.

Plus, Crosby said, the facility could host or be rented out for lots of other events: festivals, monster trucks, mudbogs, tractor pulls, barbecue cook-offs, go-cart or lawn mower races — virtually anything that draws a big crowd. And local vendors, hotels, restaurants, etc. could all see increased income from the incoming crowds.

Of course, there would be expenses. Crosby estimates it would take eight full-time employees to run and maintain the track. Plus, there’s prize money: Oglethorpe awards $1,000 to winners of its Friday night races and $10,000 for the end-of-the-year championships.

But overall, Crosby thinks the finances would provide major profits for the county. “If the county takes on this project and does it right, the facility should pay for itself in the first year,” Crosby said.

There’s another aspect, though, that he considers even more important: dirt track racing is a family-oriented event that provides something for all ages — something Colleton residents complain there’s not enough of in the county. “You see whole families from baby strollers to grandparents at these races,” he said. And between races, there are always events scheduled just for kids: bike races, power sports races, rides in the race cars.

“This is something that would give all those kids hanging out in parking lots something to do, something to get interested in,” he said. When Crosby graduated from Walterboro High School in 1984, he found the skills he learned in building racecars he also used in his “real world” job in construction. “I’d love to be able to take some of these kids who want to get into racing into my shop and teach them how to build racecars, show them how the science and math all tie in,” he said. “Plus give them a feeling of accomplishment.”

A racer for over 30 years, Crosby said he has talked with his fellow drivers and all are excited about the possibility of a track closer to home.

He is currently circulating an on-line petition which he hopes to take to Colleton County Council later this summer to show local support. “We need to put together as much information as possible before we can do a presentation. But the biggest thing we need to show them is community support — that it’s not just one small group that wants this,” he said. “If we can garner support to convince Colleton County Council to construct this multi-faceted park, the county will reap the benefits and make money to put more family-oriented activities in our town … putt-putt and water pads and maybe even a YMCA.”

To sign the petition, visit the ACE Basin Speedway Facebook page.

For information call Crosby at 843-217-3323.