Cop’s quick thinking saves boy’s life | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 10:59 am

By Julie S. Hoff

widdleswife@aol.com

Cottageville police Capt. Thomas Herring was in the right place at the right time for a woman whose child was in trouble.

At Town Council’s monthly meeting on June 5, Police Chief Jeffery Cook told council that he believes Herring’s quick actions “saved that child’s life.”

The incident unfolded at about 9:45 p.m. on May 26, when Herring stopped a speeding northbound SUV on Highway 17-A South near Depot Road.

The driver, Mari E. Quiroga, of Melbourne Fla., told Herring she was concerned about her young son in the back seat, who was complaining that his neck hurt.

“She asked if I had a flashlight. Where she was coming into town, it’s a really dark area, so she couldn’t see what was happening in the back seat,” Herring said.

In the flashlight’s beam he saw a child, between two and three years old, secured in a car seat—with the seat belt wrapped around his neck “about four times,” Herring said. “My parental instincts kicked in.”

Herring, the father of two, opened the passenger-side door and inserted his fingers between the belt and the child’s neck to allow him to breathe.

The car seat lock couldn’t be opened by a standard release button. “You need a special key to unlatch it,” he said. He asked Quiroga, a licensed EMT, for the key, but “she was overwhelmed. She was in panic mode,” he said.

Herring grabbed his handcuff key and jammed it into the car seat anchor lock. “It popped open, so I didn’t have to cut the seat belt,” he said.

Quiroga was distraught but the child was fine, Herring said.

“All this transpired in a matter of moments… The woman wasn’t really aware of her son’s predicament; he was just telling her something about his throat. She had no reason to think it was as bad as he was,” Herring said.

“I’m glad it worked out the way it did,” he added. The little boy “even gave me a high five.”

Herring sent the woman on her way with a warning to watch her speed.

He was promoted from corporal to captain after the incident, and congratulated by council.