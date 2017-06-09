Colleton Prep names Bedard as varsity softball coach for 2017-18 | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:57 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Academy recently named Gabrielle Bedard as the head varsity softball coach for the 2017-18 school year. Bedard will join the CPA faculty as a pre-kindergarten teacher next year and will take over the reins of the Lady War Hawk softball program.

In addition, Bedard will coach the JV girls’ basketball team, depending upon numbers.

Bedard, originally from Winder, Ga., played NCAA Division II softball for Newberry College for three years and graduated with a B.A. in early childcare management. While at Newberry, Bedard was a three-year varsity starter and was named All SAC Second Team selection (2013), All SAC First Team selection (2015) and Division II All-Southeast Region Second Team selection.

During her career at Peachtree Ridge High School, Bedard was a four-year varsity starter and helped her team to a region championship in 2009, a state runner-up in 2008 and reached the final four in the state playoffs in 2006 and 2009. She was named four-time All-Region, three-time All-County, two-time All-State (first team) and was selected to the prestigious Adidas Futures Top 100 team.

“We are so excited to add Gabby to our roster of outstanding coaches and teachers,” said Jill Burttram, CPA’s Head of School. “She brings enthusiasm and experience to the softball field as well as in the preschool classroom. We are looking forward to working with her this fall.”

On Monday morning, Coach Bedard was already hard at work on CPA’s softball field, as she instructed six middle school softball players during an in-house camp.

A resident of Johns Island, Bedard is excited about her recent move to the Lowcountry and is ready to swing into her new role as the Lady Hawks’ head coach. “I made the move to the Lowcountry in April and have fallen completely in love with the beach and the people’s southern charm,” said Bedard. “Since moving down here, I learned about the position and applied – and was then offered the job.

“I was originally drawn to this small, close knit community because of the overwhelmingly great things I had heard about the school and the softball program,” she added. “I believe CPA is the perfect fit for me and I am so excited to become a part of the family!”