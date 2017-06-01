Colleton Prep has 12 honor graduates | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:06 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Preparatory Academy held its commencement exercises for the graduating Class of 2017 Friday evening May 26, during which 27 candidates were presented diplomas including 12 honor graduates.

Over half of the 2017 graduating class will finish with a 4.0 or better, and 99 percent will finish with at least a 3.0 GPA. The average SAT score for the top 30 percent of the class was an 1170 and a 25 on the ACT. In the graduating class, all students plan to further their educations in a four-year, two-year or technical school next year and will graduate with a college prep diploma.

With the advent of the dual enrollment program at USC Salkehatchie, over half of the seniors earned between 36 and 44 credit hours of college credit. All seniors who participated in the Honors Program at CPA will enter college at a sophomore level. Fifteen of the 27 Class of 2017 graduates were recognized as 12-year graduates including Olivia Burns, Sloman Dean, John Fleming III, Lawson Griffith, Wilbur Hughes, Natalye Kinard, Tanner Marsh, Corey McMillan, Nicholas Padgett, Connor Pye, Marcus Ramsey, Joshua Spooner, Penelope Tuten, Patricia Utsey and Jason Walling.

Following a processional of the board of directors, faculty and staff, the graduating seniors entered to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance.” Jill Burttram, head of school, welcomed the large crowd on hand for the ceremony and was followed by the invocation given by Leroy Riley of Lifesong Church.

Kayla Hayden, salutatorian, addressed her classmates, family and guests saying, “We are all so thankful for the support you’ve given us. Colleton Prep has become our home, and I think a lot of us have spent more time here than our own homes. I’m adamant that this class has left our mark on CPA in unforgettable ways.”

Hayden then shared memorable moments from her time at CPA before closing with, “When I look back at Colleton Prep, I will remember the unwavering love from every member of this school, because we are more than friends — we became family.”

Haley Wilson, senior class president, then presented new benches for the senior patio as the Class of 2017 gift to Jesse Murdaugh, CPA student body president for 2017-18.

Athletic Director Rob Gorrell presented the Debbie Powers Award to Penelope Tuten and the War Hawk Award to Corey McMillan.

Valedictorian Haley Wilson thanked her parents, family and faculty for their support and guidance over the years saying, “This night is one that we will remember for the rest of our lives and the fact that you all are able to share it with us makes it that much more memorable. We would not be here today without your love and support.”

Wilson readily acknowledged the role her former teachers played in her success. “The most under-appreciated people in this room are the faculty and staff. Teachers are the reason we will walk across that stage in just a few moments and are finally be able to say, ‘We made it.’ From elementary school to high school, this place and these people have made us feel at home. Every teacher we interacted with here at Colleton Prep has adequately prepared us for the long journey of adulthood that we will soon face.”

In closing, Wilson said, “No matter where we go, who we meet, whether we become rich and famous or just live here for the rest of our lives, let’s not forget where we came from. Be proud to say you came from Colleton Prep.”

The commencement apeaker was Jack Claypool, University of South Carolina MyCarolina alumni director.

The Headmaster’s Award was presented to Olivia Burns, who will be attending USC–Aiken and plans to pursue a degree in early childhood education.

The presentation of diplomas was handled by Heath Griffith, chairman of the board of directors, and was followed by the singing of the Colleton Preparatory Academy alma mater. The benediction was given by Leroy Riley before the Class of 2017 Recessional to “Trumpet Tune” by Purcell.

Festivities for the Class of 2017 began Thursday with a senior luncheon hosted by Jennifer and Jason McMillan. “This is always an event that the students, parents and teachers look forward to sharing,” said Sandy Smith, Student Council advisor at CPA. “It gives everyone one more opportunity to share memories, laugh and shed a few tears before the big day.”