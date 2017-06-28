Colleton Minors 2-1 in district tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:06 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Minors are 2-1 in the District All-Star Tournament being held on Hilton Head Island. They picked up their first win Friday June 23 against Jasper County in an 18-3 decision and defeated Hampton 9-8 in a close game the following day.

Their first loss came Monday evening at the hands of the Bluffton-Americans with a 10-5 final score. Colleton County was scheduled to face the Bluffton Nationals Tuesday June 27 at 6 p.m. in a must-win situation.

In game one against Jasper County, Xavier Oxner started on the mound for the Minors. He was relieved by Bryce Kinard, Landon Carpenter and Britton Phillips.

The Minors scored 15 runs in the bottom of the second inning, including an inside-the-park grand slam by Phillips and a solo inside-the-park home run by Landon Carpenter. RJ Adams, Daveon Varner and Wylan Sheffield recorded doubles in the game.

“In the bottom of the third, Britton Phillips led off with a double, then stole third,” said Coach Mike Phillips. “Carpenter came up to bat and hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Phillips to score and end the game. The boys’ bats were on fire and they ran the bases very well tonight.”

In the 9-8 win over Hampton County, it was a solo homerun in the bottom of the fifth that ignited Colleton County’s offense.

Trailing 8-6, Phillips led off the inning with bomb over the left field fence. Collin Hiers worked a full count before coming up with a double to left center to put the tying run on base.

Oxner then doubled on the first pitch to drive in Hiers and tie the game, then three back-to-back singles plated the go-ahead run. Oxner and Devin Miller had triples in the game.

Daveon Varner started on the mound and went two innings, allowing one run and throwing 57 pitches. Oxner provided middle relief in the third, allowing three runs. Carpenter entered in the fourth and went the distance, allowing four runs on 70 pitches.

“Our bats were on fire again tonight,” said Coach Phillips. “Hats off to Hampton for playing a heck of a ball game, but we never gave up and battled to the end.”

In the 10-5 loss to the Bluffton-Nationals Monday June 27, Colleton County fell behind early on and could not recover.

“We had four errors in the first inning, then gave up seven runs,” said Phillips. “After that inning, we held them to three runs for the rest of the game. This team isn’t better than us — we beat ourselves.”