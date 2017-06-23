Colleton Habitat to hold meeting June 28 on building new home | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 1:22 pm

Anyone need a new home?

If so, Colleton Habitat for Humanity and the USDA are partnering to provide a chance to apply for home building funds through the USDA Rural Development Program.

A meeting will be held Wednesday June 28 from 3-5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 925 S. Jefferies Blvd., to provide more information on the program.

Anyone interested should attend the meeting to determine if they qualify for the program.