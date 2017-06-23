Colleton Habitat to hold meeting June 28 on building new home | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 23, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 1:22 pm
Anyone need a new home?
If so, Colleton Habitat for Humanity and the USDA are partnering to provide a chance to apply for home building funds through the USDA Rural Development Program.
A meeting will be held Wednesday June 28 from 3-5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 925 S. Jefferies Blvd., to provide more information on the program.
Anyone interested should attend the meeting to determine if they qualify for the program.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.