Colleton Habitat is on the move | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 12:35 pm

Colleton Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore has come out of the dark into the light — literally.

The old ReStore building near Walterboro Family Practice was an old warehouse with no windows that looked like, well, an old warehouse.

The new location which opened last Thursday in the former Sweat Implement building beside Wendy’s features a full wall of windows across the front of the newly remodeled showroom. Through a grant, donations from local businesses and the hard work of board members and volunteers, the walls have been painted a creamy white, the floors scrubbed and “rooms” featuring items for sale set up.

The back part of the building is still a warehouse, but Habitat Board Chair Kathy Smutz, who is heading up the new ReStore, is working to get that part organized and set up as an additional shopping area.

The journey began last September, when then-board member Burley Black negotiated the purchase of the building from former Mayor Charlie Sweat, who financed the deal for Habitat. Smutz joined the group in March. “I’d been retired from real estate about 12 years when a lady asked if I wanted to be on the board. I thought, ‘Colleton County has been very good to me and my family. The community has just been wonderful to us.’ And I just felt it was time to give back,” she said.

The board now has a number of new members, and all are involved in every aspect of operating Colleton Habitat, from accounting to physically cleaning floors to going through donations, all eight members are actively involved, Smutz said. “We’ve got a really good, tight-knit, working board. Everybody has physically done labor here at this building, gotten donations for us and has helped with everything we needed,” she said.

She got put in charge of ReStore because “I’m a thriftier. I thrift shop everywhere. I love going to places like this and finding treasures. And now we’re going to be where you come to find those treasures.”

One of Smutz’s new goals is to upscale the quality of the items Habitat offers for sale. “We want to start taking clean, gently used items that come in the door and go out on the floor without intense labor. We’re going to be a little more particular,” she said.

One reason for the change, Smutz said, is “We want to help the people who need the help. We want to provide a service. Something that’s always bothered me: When someone who needs help comes in, and they’re on a very limited budget, I don’t want to offer them less quality just because they need help.”

The purpose of the ReStore is to provide help to the less fortunate. All proceeds, after expenses, go toward building homes for those who can’t afford to build one on their own.

The Habitat building program isn’t free — homeowners still have to buy the lot (Habitat currently has about 10 donated lots available) and pay the home’s mortgage. But Habitat has partnered with USDA to get its building program back up and running.

Those needing a home can fill out an application through Habitat, which sends that application to USDA. Those who meet the requirements and are willing to take the required USDA classes in budgeting, financing and mortgages will be able to buy the lot from Habitat, and USDA will build and finance the home at a very low interest rate.

“The biggest thing people need to realize is that it’s not a free house,” Smutz said. “You will make payments, you will be responsible for insurance and taxes. But it’s easier because it’s a super low interest rate.

“Giving someone a place that’s safe, a secure roof over their heads, and then they have enough money left to at least buy their food, that a very important thing,” she said.

She has big plans to help Habitat help the community. Another way she hopes to improve the program is through classes at the ReStore starting this fall. Ideas include woodworking, couponing, artists’ “sip and sketch” events, budgeting, resumes and interviewing tips. Maybe a fashion show for kids. And they plan special sales.

“Our ReStore is going to be unique, especially compared to what it was before. The way I feel about ReStore and Habitat is that you shop, you donate, you volunteer. That’s what we need the whole community to be doing,” Smutz said.

“It’s exciting what we’re doing. We’re making changes, not only with ReStore, but with the general feel of Habitat. We want people to know that yes, we’re here. Yes, we’re viable. Yes, we’re going to be doing things. We want to help the community and help those in need. And I want the community — all our local people — involved in that.”

ReStore hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For information call 843-782-4715 or 843-782-4716.