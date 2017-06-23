Colleton County’s new mobile library is here! | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:20 pm

The Colleton County Memorial Library’s new bookmobile arrived in town June 13, replacing the old truck, which has been serving the county for 22 years.

A bookmobile has brought the library to residents of outlying areas of Colleton County since the 1940s. Last year, it became apparent that the current truck was reaching the end of its lifespan, so Library Director Carl Coffin went to Columbia. With the help of Reps. Robert Brown, Kenneth Hodges, Patsy Knight and Justin Bamberg and Senators Margie Bright Matthews, Brad Hutto and Chip Campsen, Coffin secured state funding for the new bookmobile. The funds came through in September, and the order was placed.

The new mobile library has a different look than the old one, as well as a new name. “We wanted to change the name to mobile library because we didn’t want people to think it only has books,” Coffin said. Basically, the mobile library will offer everything the main library does, just in smaller proportions.

“We will have books on CD, movies, graphic novels for teens — basically a small collection of pretty much everything that’s in the library,” he said. With the truck’s Wi-Fi connection, residents who may not have internet at home can use the mobile library as a hotspot.

Plus, Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise will offer Storytimes and mobile librarians Joyce Chaplin and Jane Shaw will be able to provide extras such as computer tablets with games designed specifically for children; computer classes for seniors; help with the library’s Hoopla and Jasmine digital book and movie collections; returning, reserving or checking out books — almost every library service.

The new mobile library also has a lift on the back, enabling the handicapped access to the interior. (The lift will also help with loading and unloading heavy items from the truck, Shaw smiled.) It also has an electronically-operated awning for shade, racks on the outside for displaying books and other items, and a PA system.

Chaplin and Shaw are busy working on the mobile library fall schedule now. Anyone who would like to have library services brought to their door simply has to call the library (843-549-5621) and ask.

In addition to regular stops at churches, community centers, etc., the mobile library will come right to their door for those who are shut-in, Shaw said.

“Many people in our county, as large as it is, cannot drive all the way to town to make use of our library,” Coffin said. “The mobile library is the most cost-effective way to get our services to people who want to use the library.”

When completed, the schedule will be put on the library’s website, colletonlibrary.org. Any person or group wanting their name on that schedule needs to call as soon as possible.

The schedule will be evaluated every quarter, and reworked as necessary, Coffin said. Stops where few people show up will be eliminated and new stops added.

“We’re always looking for new people and different areas to serve,” Coffin said.

“It’s a mobile library on wheels, coming to you.”

SEE THE NEW MOBILE LIBRARY

The ribboncutting for the Colleton County Memorial Library’s new mobile library will be Tuesday July 18 at 11 a.m.

Library Director Carl Coffin is hoping to get local state legislative members, who helped secure funding for the new truck, and city and county officials to attend.

While the ceremony is planned to be short, the mobile library will be open for several hours for the public to take a tour.

“We’re hoping this will be a good show, not only for the city, but for the whole county, promoting education,” Coffin said.