Colleton County Adult Ed holds 2017 commencement | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Adult Ed holds 2017 commencement

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 12:34 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County School District Department of Adult Education held its Class of 2017 Commencement Thursday June 15 in the board room at the Colleton Annex Learning Center. Eighteen graduates were presented their diplomas by Dr. Juliet White, Colleton County School District assistant superintendent, during the commencement.

The invocation was given by graduate Tristen De’Angelo Cohen, followed by the welcome given by Joey Ritter, GED/YAP instructor.

Class of 2017 graduate Andrew Michael Taylor gave the graduate’s message, thanking the staff of CCSD Adult Education, his family and friends and acknowledging a special teacher —Palmer Hudson. He then addressed his fellow graduates saying, “I want to say I am very proud of everyone who achieved this remarkable goal. I am not only proud of all of you, I am proud of myself — we did it.

“This goes to show there is nothing that cannot be tackled in life,” he continued. “No matter the goal, no matter the job, no matter your situation, there is always a solution to every problem in life. With this said, to the graduates of 2017, this accomplishment, this fragile and invaluable achievement, is and shall be our starting point to greatness.

“To conclude, this is a major stepping stone in our lives,” he said. “We made a decision to turn a possibility into the inevitable. So, to everyone here, we stand improved, proud and inspired. I hope you all will be well on your journey into an outstanding life.”

Chris Horvath, Adult Education director, spoke to the graduates and crowd stating that since 2003, Colleton County Adult Education has served nearly 5,000 adult learners. “Our leaders seated here this evening represent the Colletonians who this year alone earned 22 South Carolina Equivalency Diplomas, seven high school diplomas and 142 National Career Readiness Certificates,” said Horvath.

“I do not claim to be able to predict the future, but I do maintain I can see it,” said Horvath. “I see in each of you and I sense the amazing things you will do with your lives. In achieving your destiny, let your drive and determination pave your way, understand you were created to be great — and always keep in mind the only easy day is yesterday.”

Hannah Tripp, CCHS guidance counselor, shared a poem entitled ‘Dare to Dream’ by Julie Anne Ford followed by a message given by Dr. White.

The Class of 2017 Adult Education graduates included: Cameron Bryant, Shandon Catterton, Tristen Cohen, Lindsey Dennis, Kayla Gosnell, Amber Guerra, Donna Hiers, Gene Hopper, Eulisa Kelly, Kyle Kreighbaum, Alana Nicholson, Nicholas Norris, Alicia Pitts, Ethan Robertson, Max Rudolph, Andrew Taylor, Nichole Welch and Tuesday Wilson.

Following the commencement, a reception was held for the graduates.