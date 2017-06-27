CNT Director, Joshua Cable, leaving Colleton County

Last Updated: June 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

Colleton County School Board accepts resignations of twelve professional staff members

The Colleton County School Board accepted the resignations of Joshua Cable, Cougar New Tech (CNT) Director, along with his wife, Jessica Cable, Cougar New Tech facilitator, effective June 30, 2017, during the Regular Board Meeting held Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Colleton Annex Learning Center.

Cable and his wife, Jessica, moved to Colleton County in 2009. He took on the role of CNT Director following the naming of Dr. Melissa Crosby as the principal of Colleton County High School.

“After much consideration and discussion, my wife and I have decided to move closer to our family in western Pennsylvania,” said Cable when reached for comment Tuesday evening. “This was hands down the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. This community has been wonderful to me and my family from day one. The kids and staff are truly special. I am going to miss everyone but I have confidence in the continued positive growth of this school and the district. I feel really good about Colleton’s future both as a district and a community.”

“I want to thank Mr. Cliff Warren for giving me a shot as a first-year teacher,” he said. “I wouldn’t have a career in education without Dr. Melissa Crosby’s guidance and encouragement. I also want to thank the district leadership for trusting their staff and supporting programs and projects teachers believe in.”

“Finally, I want to thank the whole New Tech family,” he added. “The team makes everything happen and I was just lucky to be the captain for a few years.”

Dr. Melissa Crosby had the following comment when reached Tuesday evening, “Mr. and Mrs. Cable have been devoted to the betterment of Colleton County Schools for many years. Their service and sacrifice have made an indelible mark on our community and we wish them and their growing family much success and happiness as they move home.”

The Colleton County School Board also accepted the resignations of the following professional staff members: Jamie Connor (CCHS), Kaneka Jackson (CCHS), Fred Lower (CCHS), Ryan McDonnell (CCHS), Michael Monnett (CCHS), Sharon Bailey (CCMS), Candice Preston (CCMS), Emily Milford (FHE), Marcus Shannon (HES) and Anthony Wilson (TCTC).

The following recommendations for professional staff employment were accepted by the board: Marshall Rentz (BES/FHE), Mallory Crawford (CCHS), Joshua Guisto (CCHS), Jermale Paige (CCHS), Tracy Allen (CES), Stephen Bostick (CES), Zetoya Pinckney (CES), Sandra Shetley (HES), Amanda Elkins (SPS) and Robert Valbert (TCTC).