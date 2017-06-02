Clark’s social entrepreneurship class presents Capstone Projects | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:50 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School students participating in the class Intro to Social Entrepreneurship, taught by Cougar New Tech Facilitator Laura Clark, presented their Capstone Projects last Tuesday May 23 to peers and community members. Clark’s class allows students to become “Agents of Change” where they focus on identifying and finding solutions to local social issues.

Created in 2013-14, the Young Agents of Change began in Clark’s class, but has continued to grow and often includes students outside of her class and Cougar New Tech. The goal for the group is to create community service stewards while improving the world we live in — starting with the local community.

“These projects are the culmination of our year-long class where students have learned about the field of social entrepreneurship through project-based learning,” said Clark. “The students have had the last six weeks to create and implement a project designed to address a social issue of their choice.”

The Capstone Projects are all based upon social issues and selected by the students themselves. The projects were presented to an informal panel comprised of teachers and local community members, which then provided feedback and asked questions of the students throughout the presentation.

The social issues chosen for the Capstone Projects included: The Importance of Spaying and Neutering Pets in Colleton County – Thomas Frank, Kortney Edwards, Lane Lee and Cody Perritte; Increasing the Social Media Presence of the Colleton County Animal Shelter – Alexa Farnsworth, Emilia Crosby, Tia Cook and Alaina Mitchell; Helping DSS to Serve the Children – Ashlyn Williams, Donae Bowens, Sarah Ward and Kimberly Brunson; Addressing the Stigma of Emotional Issues in Teens – Ashley Beach and Ja’heem Black.

Also, Awareness of Childhood Obesity – Jordan Scites and Alex Matthews; Words of Encouragement for Children in Foster Care – Chante Harrison; A Lesson for Teachers about Teen Depression – Devon Fishburne; Freshmen Attitudes about Education – Erica Blakey.

For more information on the Young Agents of Change, visit their website at http://youngagentsofchange.wix.com/youngagentsofchange.