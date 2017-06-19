Clark Kinard | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 20, 2017 at 1:14 pm

CLARK KINARD

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

ISLANDTON – Mr. Clark Albert Kinard, 57, of Islandton, entered into rest early Wednesday morning, June 14, 2017, at the Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning, June 17, 2017, from Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Islandton. The Reverend Jim Hensley and The Reverend Mike Lupo officiating. Interment followed in the family plot in the churchyard.

Born May 10, 1960 in Barnwell, S.C, he was a son of Mrs. Geneva Nettles Kinard and the late Mr. Clyde Wesley Kinard. Known for a strong work ethic and faithful dedication to his work, he was a calendar operator for a number of years prior to its closing at Asten-Johnson in Walterboro and was currently a warehouse foreman for Crescent Dairy in Walterboro. A lifelong member of Adnah United Methodist Church, he was active in many areas of the church’s work and had served as chairman of the finance committee. He was a member of Hudson Masonic Lodge No. 373 – Ancient Free Masons in Islandton. He was a true outdoorsman, who dearly enjoyed fishing and spending time on his John Deere tractor.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Islandton are: his wife, Mrs. Sandra Craven Kinard; a daughter, Monica Jones and her husband Trent of Islandton; a brother, Mark Kinard and his wife Sandy of Varnville; two sisters, Darlene Mangum and her husband Charlie of Walterboro and Karen K. Polk of Charleston; two grandchildren, Caleb Jones and his wife Lindsey and Cameron Jones; a great granddaughter, Adalyn Jones; and his mother-in-law, Mrs. Sally Craven of Walterboro.

For those that so desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Adnah United Methodist Church, care of Mrs. Sharon Sineath, 1401 Sineath Road, Islandton, S.C. 29929.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 6-22-17