City ranked for safety | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm

The City of Walterboro ranks among the top 50 safest cities in South Carolina, according to a report released recently by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

“With national crime rates on the rise, it’s increasingly important for residents to feel proud of where they live and cities like Walterboro should be recognized,” said Robyn Avery, the council’s media relations manager.

To identify the safest cities in South Carolina, the council reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with population data and internal research For more information or to view the report visit https://www.alarms.org/the-safest-cities-in-south-carolina-2017/.