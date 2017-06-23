City fire truck a hit at conference | News | The Press and Standard

The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association held its 112th annual conference in Myrtle Beach this past week, drawing a crowd of nearly 5,000 firefighters for training, seminars, exhibits and networking opportunities. One of the most popular educational exhibits was the association-sponsored “History Booth,” in which the Walterboro Fire Department displayed its 1930 American LaFrance fire engine. According to Carter Jones, special projects coordinator for the Firefighters’ Association, “The display of Walterboro’s antique engine was a special treat for our members and provided the firefighters a unique chance to travel back in time and catch a glimpse of your city’s rich history.”

Each year Jones and his wife gather relics and memorabilia depicting South Carolina’s fire service history to be put on display at the conference. In addition to Walterboro’s engine, the exhibition included a wooden water main dating to the early 1800s, old fire alarm boxes, photographs of horse-drawn fire apparatus, a rare leather fire helmet from Columbia’s Independent Hose Co. from the 1880s, speaking trumpets, nozzles, an 1868 log book from Georgetown’s Board of Fire Masters, a fire department medallion from the Civil War and many other fire service antiques.

“I wish to thank Chief (Wayne) Lake and his department for making all the preparations and providing the transportation for everyone to enjoy this priceless and exceptional piece of equipment,” said Jones. “I am especially grateful to Captain Chris Cook for volunteering his time to load the truck and transport it to and from the Myrtle Beach with such great care and safety.”

According to Jones, “The town of Walterboro was established in 1817 and was later incorporated in 1826. Little information is known about fire protection for the town in those early days, but most likely no apparatus or equipment was available other than citizen volunteers utilizing buckets of water.”

Records indicate the Walterboro Fire Department was organized in 1869, shortly after the Civil War. Jones’ research found in 1898 the town had a population of 1,600, and the department operated with one hand-drawn, hand-pumped engine and one hand-drawn “hook & ladder truck.”

Jones’ project with the Firefighters’ Association is called the “Stones of Remembrance Project,” based on the Old Testament story of Joshua who instructed his leaders to construct a memorial made of river rocks when the children of Israel crossed over the Jordan River to remind future generations of what God had done for them. Jones said, “The fire service of South Carolina has been left a rich inheritance generally only known, valued and appreciated by a very few older firefighters. Little of the history of our state’s fire service has been preserved, and that which is known of the past is usually found stored away in boxes and shoved in obscure corners of a fire station. While a handful of fire departments across the state have preserved various items of vintage memorabilia, little written history, and virtually no oral history, has been saved for future generations to enjoy, and from which to learn.”

Jones plans on working with Chief Lake and the department in the future to help gather additional information about Walterboro’s fire department history and put it to pen.