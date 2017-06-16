City Council approves budgets | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 1:00 pm

Walterboro City Council approved its General Fund and Enterprise Fund budgets for 2017-18 at the June 6 meeting, leaving the property tax rate at the current 88.0 mills.

The General Fund Budget of $7,155,211 includes personnel, operating expenses and capital expenses for:

• City Council: $203,968

• City Manager’s Office: $341,319

• Finance Office: $554,035

• Public Works: $901,189

• Planning and Development: $116,916

• Police Department: $2,591,188

• Judicial: $201,732

• Fire Department: $1,374,310

• Parks Department: $714,337

• Tourism: $156,217

The Enterprise Budget of $4,114,100 includes personnel, operating and capital expenses of:

• Water Department: $951,533

• Utility Support: $658,007

• Sanitation: $464,614

• Sewer: $736,328

• Sewer Support: $420,611

• Utility support to general fund: $883,007

In other business:

• Council heard a plea for volunteers in Colleton County from Carly Fountain of the Lowcountry Chapter of the American Red Cross.

• Approved a contract with SAFEbuilt to provide building inspections for the City of Walterboro.

• Approved a mutual aid support agreement between the City of Walterboro and the Marine Corps Aid Station in Beaufort for assistance during fires and other natural disasters.

• Voted to extend City Manager Jeff Molinari’s contract through June 6, 2020.

• Voted to cancel the July 4 regular council meeting.

• Heard a report from the city manager on the Carolina’s Cycling Association regional criterium championship to be held in Walterboro on June 17 and the award of the brownsfield assessment grant. The grant will provide $300,000 in brownfield assessment and cleanup funding for the city.