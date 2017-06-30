Citadel Club awards scholarships | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 1:40 pm

The Colleton County Citadel Club hosted its annual Cadet Send-off on Saturday June 24 at the Dogwood Hills Golf Club in Walterboro.

The Cadet Send-off is traditionally the last event hosted by the Citadel Club before the cadets move back into the barracks at The Citadel for the beginning of their school year. Alumni, family and friends come together to offer the cadets a fun afternoon and to award them scholarships from money earned by the Citadel Club during its annual scholarship fundraiser oyster roast in the spring. The cadets wanted to play golf before the event. The Citadel Club reserved the golf course and created a golf tournament around them.

This year’s cadet recruits (aka freshmen or knobs) each received $1,700 from the Citadel Club. The cadet recruits included Wil Hughes, Corey McMillan, Will Riley and Joseph White. This year’s upper-class cadets each received $1,200 from the Citadel Club. The upper-class cadets include Zach Crosby, Cole Cummings and Brian Murdaugh. Upperclassman Zac Sauls’ college expenses are fully paid for through the Palmetto Scholarship and through his military contract.

“This was a great celebration of the next generation of those who dare to lead. I thank all of those that worked hard to put the event together for the cadets,” said Lee Petrolawicz, Colleton County Citadel Club president. According to Dogwood Hills’ management, the Citadel Club event was the largest tournament held at Dogwood Hills Golf Club since its reopening. The golf course was at capacity. The food was spot on as well. “It truly takes a small army of alumni, friends and family (especially the hard working cadet mothers) to host our events. The cadets work and play hard and never stop eating,” Petrolawicz said.

The next Colleton County Citadel Club event is scheduled for Oct. 14. The club will host veterans from the Veterans’ Victory House in Colleton County to an afternoon of tailgating at The Citadel, when The Citadel will celebrate Military Appreciation Day during its football game against Wofford. The veterans will be escorted by the Colleton cadets to the tailgate and then to the game, where they will be given VIP seating.

For more information about the Colleton County Citadel Club, call or email Lee Petrolawicz at 843-549-8231 or Lee.Petrolawicz@SouthStateBank.com.