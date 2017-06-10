Christ wants top job in your heart | Faith | The Press and Standard

Having grown up in this community, I attended services at many churches throughout Colleton County, as a young girl, young adult, and now a seasoned woman. Although I went off to college and lived in two other states in between these times in my life, I never forgot lessons and songs that I learned in many of these churches.

When I was much younger, I did not always know what the lyrics of the songs meant, but many of them, I eventually learned their meanings through experience. There was one song, “Christ Is All” by the Soul Stirrers, that I would hear the late Rachel Grayson, a well-known soloist in this county, beautifully lead in Wesley United Methodist Church on Chaplin Street. However, I also heard that song sung a number of times at other churches.

One Sunday afternoon at Wesley, the choir from Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Savage Street came for a special service. It has been too long ago for me to remember the type of service. However, I will never forget the two lead soloists in the choir that day, Bernetha Dreher Williams, my seventh grade English teacher, and the late Theola Jamison, a longtime family friend, as they belted out the lyrics to this same song. And did their strong, melodious voices bounce off the walls of the sanctuary, sounding as if they were singing in a great opera hall!

These two sweet ladies, along with the rest of that choir, put “new meaning” to Psalm 98:4 (ESV): “Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth; break forth into joyous song and sing praises!” They sang from the very depths of their souls to the point that it had me almost spellbound. The lyrics of this song let me know early in my life that Christ is all; He is everything. For those who do not know Him in the pardoning of their sins, I do not know how they make it from day to day. Consequently, those of us who do know Him must tell others who He truly is, and why He is our “all and all.” However, the best testimony to share with those who do not know Him is to show by example, living a life in Christ.

If you do not know how to find the words to tell others that “Christ Is All,” then share with them, “The Resume of Jesus Christ,” as posted by The Dismore Family (2 Jesus Inspiring Stories.org). However, be sure that you have thoroughly researched the verses before sharing. “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” 2 Timothy 2:15 (KJV).

The Resume of Jesus Christ

Address: Ephesians 1:20 Phone: Romans 10:13 Website: The Bible Keywords: Christ, Lord, Savior, and Jesus

Hello. My name is Jesus — The Christ. Many call me Lord! I’ve sent you my resume because I’m seeking the top management position in your heart. Please consider my accomplishments as set forth in my resume.

Qualifications

ν I founded the earth and established the heavens (Proverbs 3:19).

ν I formed man from the dust of the ground (Genesis 2:7).

ν I breathed into man the breath of life (Genesis 2:7).

ν I redeemed man from the curse of the law (Galatians 3:13).

ν The blessings of the Abrahamic Covenant come upon your life through me (Galatians 3:14).

Occupational Background

ν I’ve had only one employer (Luke 2:49).

ν I’ve never been tardy, absent, disobedient, slothful or disrespectful.

ν My employer has nothing but rave reviews for me (Matthew 3:15-17).

Skills Work Experiences

ν Some of my skills and work experiences include: empowering the poor to be poor no more, healing the brokenhearted, setting the captives free, healing the sick, restoring sight to the blind and setting at liberty them that are bruised (Luke 4:18).

ν I am a Wonderful Counselor (Isaiah 9:6).

ν People who listen to me shall dwell safely and shall not fear evil (Proverbs 1:33).

ν Most importantly, I have the authority, ability and power to cleanse you of your sins (John 1:7-9).

Educational Background

ν I encompass the entire breadth and length of knowledge, wisdom and understanding (Proverbs 2:6).

ν In me are hid all of the treasures of wisdom and knowledge (Colossians 2:3).

ν My Word is so powerful; it has been described as being a lamp unto your feet and a lamp unto your path (Psalms 119:105).

ν I can even tell you all of the secrets of your heart (Psalm 44:21).

Major Accomplishments

ν I was an active participant in the greatest Summit Meeting of all times (Genesis 1:26).

ν I laid down my life so that you may live (II Corinthians 5:15).

ν I defeated the archenemy of God and mankind and made a show of them openly (Colossians 2:15).

ν I’ve miraculously fed the poor, healed the sick and raised the dead!

ν There are many more major accomplishments, too many to mention here. You can read them on my website, which is located at: www.the Bible. You don’t need an Internet connection or computer to access my website.

References

ν Believers and followers worldwide will testify to my divine healing, salvation, deliverance, miracles, restoration and supernatural guidance.

In summation: Now that you’ve read my resume, I’m confident that I’m the only candidate uniquely qualified to fill this vital position in your heart. In summation, I will properly direct your paths, (Proverbs 3:5-6), and lead you into everlasting life (John 6:47). When can I start? Time is of the essence. (Hebrews 3:15).

Now, can’t you see that “Christ Is All”?

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)