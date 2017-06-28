Chisolm works out of a jam to seal Ponytails first win | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

After drawing a bye in the five-team bracket, the Colleton County Ponytails began competition in the Dixie District Tournament Sunday June 25 in Hanahan. The Ponytails faced Goose Creek, who advanced in the winner’s bracket after defeating North Charleston on Saturday.

Colleton County was leading Goose Creek 7-5 in the top of the sixth with a runner in scoring position on third base, when the game was postponed due to lightning. After a lengthy wait, the decision was made to resume play on Monday evening.

The Ponytails traveled back to Hanahan Monday evening looking for a win and three outs to complete the game and came away victorious — but not before making it interesting for their fans. Christasia Holmes, due up for Colleton County when the game was postponed a day earlier, worked a full-count before tripling to right center and driving in the lone run on third base to make it an 8-5 game.

Makayla Chisolm took the circle for the Ponytails and walked the bases loaded with no outs. Chisolm then struck out the next batter, got an in-field fly for out two, then fielded her position on a ground ball — throwing the advancing runner out at home plate to seal the win for Colleton County.

Colleton County utilized four pitchers in the game. Makayla Voss pitched two innings, striking out three and issuing two walks. Payton Taylor entered in relief and worked through two innings, striking out two and scattering eight walks. Shandi Brown pitched two innings of relief, striking out three and walking three. Chisolm closed the game, striking out one and issuing three walks.

Chisolm was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 on the day. Voss and Mackenzie Pellum were 2-for-3 and Lana Catterton hit 2-for-2 in the game.

“The end of the game was hair-pulling excitement,” said Voss. “After returning to Hanahan to complete the weather-related postponed game, we started with the Holmes’ RBI triple to right center. Next, Jewel Chambers drew a walk and then steals second to give us runners in scoring position. But we failed to push them around.

“Because of pitching rules in All-Star play, I had to weigh all options for the best scenario going forward in the tournament,” said Voss. “I put the ball in Makayla Chisolm’s hand to get us the win. She struggled, walking the bases loaded. I made a visit to the mound, reminding her we had her back and told her to play up and get the out at home. With the next six pitches, and a soft toss to home plate, she came away with three outs and helped us to an 8-5 win.

“I can’t stress enough how proud I am of all my players,” said Voss. “There is no one player that wins on the ball field — it takes a group effort every time we step on the field.”

The Ponytails were scheduled to face Hanahan Tuesday June 27 at 8 p.m. The championship game for the Ponytails will be played Thursday June 29 in Hanahan.