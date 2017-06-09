Chapman graduates USC Allendale | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 9, 2017 5:00 pm
Brianna Michelle Chapman graduated April 28 from USC Salkehatchie in Allendale with associate of arts and associate of science degrees. She is the daughter of DeAnna Herndon and granddaughter of Johnny and Linda Herndon. She plans to continue her education through the Rural Nursing Initiative at USC Columbia.
