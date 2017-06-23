Chamber presents 2017 awards | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and award dinner on June 15 at USC Salkehatchie.

Community service awards presented included:

• Small Business Entrepreneur: Fat Jack’s;

• Large Industry: Colleton Medical Center;

• Innovation: Colleton Museum and Farmers Market;

• Community Service: Scott Davis of the First Baptist Church for the Voices of Colleton Community Choir;

• Lifetime Achievement: Dr. Sam Hazel;

• Education: Lynn Jones;

• Community Improvement: Mike and Kathy Benton for Nails in Hand handicapped ramps;

• Humanitarian Award: Wayne Lake.

Marco Cavazzoni of Lowcountry Aviation and Boeing and Gene Varn of Enterprise Bank were named to the board of directors. Dr. Franklin Foster will be board chairman with Jimmy Hiott as chairman-elect.