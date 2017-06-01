Celebrating service | Memorial Day | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:28 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

Retired United States Marine Corp Major Lionel Blackman Jr. came to the Walterboro Waterfall on the morning of May 29 to “speak on a topic near and dear to my heart — service.”

He asked those in the audience who had served or are serving in the military to stand as he began his address, leading those gathered for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony in a round of applause for those standing.

“We were the ones who came back,” Blackman said. “We are here today to honor and remember those who did not return, those who made the ultimate sacrifice — their life — for the institution of freedom.”

Blackman, currently the senior Naval Science instructor at Colleton High School, offered a history lesson for Memorial Day. “Sadly, most people have actually forgotten the reason for Memorial Day.

“It is up to us, as adults, to educate the next generation on the meaning of Memorial Day. They need to learn the history, the sacrifices that have been made for the freedoms that they enjoy and all too often take for granted,” he said.

“Freedom is not free, and those who recognize its cost will continue to pay the price so that it is preserved. This would not be the land of the free if it were not the home of the brave,” Blackman offered.

“Take a moment and open your heart to those you know personally or do not know, who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he suggested.

At the end of the program, members of the Colleton County Veterans Council, which annually organizes the ceremony, conducted the traditional laying of the memorial wreath and the members of the Colleton County Honor Guard fired off a three-round volley and handled the playing of “Taps.”

Jermia Christian, an eighth-grader at Colleton Middle School, offered a primer on the Memorial Day observance.

“It is about honoring and remembering those who died so I can be free and you can be free — and you can be free, and you and you and everyone within the sound of my voice can be free,” she said.

Samantha Calcutt, a senior at Colleton County High School, read her patriotic essay, an examination of American rights and responsibilities. “Every time we talk about our rights, we also need to talk about our responsibilities,” she said.

“We all know that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. All Americans need to strive individually to be a stronger link within our nation’s chain. This means each of us needs to be legally responsible, morally upright and civic minded. And great leaders lead by example, so let this begin with me,” Calcutt said.

Colleton County High School’s NJROTC color guard handed the presentation and posting of the colors and the Girl Scouts of Troop 445 led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brandon Williams led those attending in the National Anthem and later in the program, Mrs. Lee preformed “Where Have all the Flowers Gone.”

Miles S. Crosby served as the master of ceremonies.

Elder Phillip Taylor Sr., a member of Colleton County Council, provided the invocation and benediction during the ceremonies.