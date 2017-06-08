Celebrating 100 years of a blessed life | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:06 am

Mrs. Eugenia Daniels Stokes, centenarian, honored on her special day.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

In the greatest birth milestone, Eugenia Daniels Stokes, born June 4, 1917, turned a century old on Sunday.

Mrs. Stokes’ family held a celebration of her life Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Ray T. Johnson Center in Walterboro. Celebrating with their mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, were five generations present for her birthday.

On the special day honoring Mrs. Stokes’ life and legacy, it was impossible to miss her lingering beauty, which has withstood the test of time. Indeed, her eyes seemed mirrored with hundreds of memories, while her hands, with fingertips painted a bright red, told a story all their own.

In the standing-room-only crowd in attendance for her celebration were most of her nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and many friends — some of whom traveled from Florida, New Jersey and Maryland to be with the woman known to many as “Mother Eugenia.”

Born in the small town of Smoaks to parents Capers and Juanita (Jakes) Daniels, Mrs. Stokes was one of nine children and is the only surviving sibling. She was married to the love of her life, Mr. Bossman Stokes, for more than 60 years, until his passing in 2000. She was mainly a homemaker who loved helping her husband with his farming and helping care for others.

To their union, seven children were born: four daughters, Edna, Christine, Mary Frances and Louvenia and three sons, Capers, Angus and Gary. In 1969, Mother Eugenia and her husband suffered the heartbreaking loss of their youngest son, Gary. She has 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grands and nine great-great grands (with one on the way!) and has lost one grandson, Dedric.

Mrs. Stokes’ granddaughter, Angie Salley, stated her grandmother exemplified the life of the Proverbs 31 woman. “She is the epitome of the perfect wife and matriarch; a woman after God’s own heart,” said Salley. “She is very humble, soft-spoken and deeply compassionate about all things. She is a good mother, who loves and remains concerned about her children and grandchildren.”

“Mother Eugenia has touched many lives through her delicious home-cooking, her kindness and wisdom,” said Salley. “She was active in her church and enjoyed her role as a deacon’s wife and as the mother of the church for many years, until her health failed. She continues to pray for her pastor and her church.”

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor for the State of South Carolina presented Mrs. Stokes with the Palmetto Centenarian Award for the “celebration of her 100th birthday, and, in recognition of her dedication to her family, her gift of baking, the artistry of her quilts and her strength, endurance and vitality of life.”

Mrs. Stokes’ celebration was planned and given by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The decorations were purple, her favorite color, with accents of gold.

“Mother Eugenia enjoyed every minute of her special day,” said Salley. “She expressed her appreciation to everyone who took part in her birthday celebration and prays special blessings upon all.”

Happy 100th birthday, Mrs. Eugenia Daniels Stokes!