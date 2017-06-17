CCMS History Club wins awards at nationals | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

The CCMS history club competed on April 26 at the Regional Qualifiers in Charlotte, N.C. Twelve students qualified to go this year, and Isaiah Brooks, 8th grader, and Gavin Padgett, 6th grader, each placed in the top 15 in their divisions and were invited to compete at nationals in Atlanta, Ga.

Brooks and Padgett both competed in Atlanta the first weekend in June at the National History Fair and proved that Colleton County students are competitive with others from all over the country and world. The two beat over 200 students in their perspective categories.

The Colleton County Middle History Club would like to thank the Colleton County School Board, Dr. Juliet White, Matt Brantley, Mr. and Mrs. C. N. Padgett, Body Basics by Natalie, Carroll Enterprises, Dr. Spencer Witkin, Mr. and Mrs. Bryant Rhodes, Andrea Smoak, Magadaline Monroe and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for their donations and contributions to our young peoples efforts. “These competitions would not be possible without the support of our community,” said social studies teacher Mebane Connelly.

More information about the National History Bee may be found at www.historybee.com