CCHS graduates boast impressive statistics | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School held its Class of 2017 Commencement Ceremony Saturday May 28 at Cougar Stadium with 330 graduate candidates presented by Principal Dr. Melissa Crosby.

The Class of 2017 boasts some impressive statistics and recorded significant academic growth from previous years with 43 students recording a final grade point average (GPA) over a 4.0. A history-making 46 percent of the class had a 3.0 or higher GPA and have completed the Free Application for Federal Aid (FAFSA.) The class had $1,951,600 in lottery scholarship awards and $2,902,150 in other scholarships, totaling $4,853,750. They also boasted a record 183 career and technology completers, including 34 double completers. Four student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics and nine students have enlisted in the Armed Services prior to graduation.

Following the processional of graduates through Cougar Field House, the presentation of colors was given by the Colleton County High School NJROTC and the National Anthem was sung. Third honor graduate Samantha Calcutt gave the invocation.

Brittney Bonner, salutatorian, welcomed the many in attendance at Cougar Stadium, opening with the following: “Good morning fellow students, family, friends, faculty, and staff. I am honored to say that I am the Class of 2017’s salutatorian. Today is a day that we should all be proud of and remember for the rest of our lives. We are gathered here to celebrate 13 years of learning, surrounded by all those individuals who inspired and taught us throughout this journey. I would like to extend recognition to our Superintendent, Dr. Foster, the Colleton County School Board, and our principal, Dr. Crosby. Lastly, I would like to thank each teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and administrator who believed in me and every other graduate sitting before me. For it is you all who extended your wisdom to my fellow classmates and me in the classroom. May we take those skills with us into new chapters of our lives. To anyone who involved himself or herself in the process of our arriving here today, thank you for producing a group that challenges wisdom to search for and create its own answers.”

Senior Class President Carlyle Griffin presented the Class of 2017 gift — oak graduation tables and new microphones for the Performing Arts Center — to Dr. Crosby.

First honor graduate Ryan O’Quinn gave his valedictory address using a metaphor to describe the role parents play in the lives of graduates throughout the years saying: “I think of parents as a planetary body launching a small mass (their child) into space. Initially, the parent planet will set a specific trajectory and plot a certain course for its creation. However, the parent planet’s instrumentation is only so exact, and its navigational calculations can only consider so many variables. So as its creation moves farther away, it will eventually be influenced by the gravities of other unforeseen masses in space (other people and essentially anything in life.) I feel that this model exemplifies the crucial characteristics of a parent-child relationship in that, at a certain point, the parent planet must let go of its child and accept that, though parents may still receive transmissions from their child, it’s too far away to take much action toward.

“Still, had it not been for the initial velocity that the parent planet provided its child, the child would have never made it anywhere. Thus parents, as we ride this gravitational slingshot from Colleton County High School today as graduates further approaching the edge of your sensor range, we thank you once more for all that you have done for us.”

The presentation of 2017 graduation candidates was given by Dr. Crosby, followed by the presentation of diplomas and certificates by Dr. Crosby, Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent of schools, and Harry Jenkins, chairperson of the Colleton County School Board, Anna Bright and Shon Johnson. They were assisted by the CCHS counselors/deans and the Class of 2017 advisors.

Following the “Turning of the Tassels,” led by Carlyle Griffin, the Class of 2017 followed tradition, tossing their flowers into the air. After the singing of the alma mater, Kaitlyn Michelle Cook, student body president, held the benediction.

The Class of 2017 recessional, “Pomp and Circumstance,” closed the ceremony. Graduates then met their families around campus for photo opportunities as alumni of Colleton County High School, Class of 2017.

Honorary diplomas were presented to four families in memory of Class of 2017 students during the graduation ceremony – Calista Smith, John Shoop, Jashawn Brown and Dametre Goins. Four empty chairs held their diplomas and a ceremonial balloon release honored their memory.

The following members of the Class of 2017 were recognized for scoring at least 1100 on the SAT or 24 on the ACT: Lauren Arabis, Brendan Beach, Brittney Bonner, John Bridge, Sarah Burns, Samantha Calcutt, Matthew Crosby, Holden Duffie, Dawson Fitch, Sydney Green, Carlyle Griffin, Emily Hiott, Logan Hiott, Brooke Hudson, Jocelyn Hunt, Rachel Litchfield, Thaliah Luat, Ryan O’Quinn, Amy Petrolawicz, Dariush Pishgar, Tevej Rhodes, Brittney Risher, Danielle Savage, Sierra Stephens, Jonathan Thurston, Carson Walker and Zoe Williams.

Head marshals from the Class of 2018 were Tejas Anil Patel and Keeley Marshall Murdaugh. Marshals included Olivia Phillips, Autumn Green, Rachel Dandridge, Anni Crook, Garrett Tyler, Miriam Yale, Cassidy Carter and Sydney Wolfe. Ushers were Mackenzie Ferguson, Lauren Chewning, Cami Crook, Madison Lord, Makayla Smith, Taylor Virden, Sinclair Brown, James Waters, Maria Manaeva and Campbell Pryor.