CCHS announces 2017 Spring Athletic Awards | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:55 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School held its 2017 Spring Athletic Awards in recent weeks, with each sport choosing to hold its program at a time and location of their choosing.

Two Colleton County coaches were selected as Region 8-AAAA Coaches of the Year – Jermale Paige, Cougar Baseball, and Jaymie Strickland, Cougar Tennis.

Lauren DeWitt, Lady Cougar Softball, and Michael Thigpen, Cougar Baseball, represented Colleton County on their respective North-South All-Star teams. Thigpen was named MVP for the game after helping lead his team to a 14-11 win, pitching one scoreless inning and going 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles.

All-Lowcountry selections included: Trey Nettles (baseball), Henry Gibson (baseball), Lake Boseman (baseball) and Michael Thigpen (baseball).

All-Region selections for Region 8-AAAA include: Amiyah Robinson (soccer), Faith Allen (soccer), Amber Warren (soccer), Reese Penfield (baseball), Kaleb Gibson (baseball), Michael Thigpen (baseball), Lake Boseman (baseball), Campbell Pryor (soccer), George Crosby (track and field), Skye Brown (track and field) Hunter Ohmer (track and field), Jalen Lawton (track and field), Hallie Robertson (softball), Victoria Brewington (softball) and Shantasia Allen (track and field).

Recipients are as follows for spring sports:

Cougar JV Baseball: Lane Lee – Leadership Award; Jackson Morelli – MVP.

Cougar Varsity Baseball: Keel Murdaugh – Academic Award; Joshua Kinard – Leadership Award; Chase Hadwin – Most Improved; Coach’s Award – Alan Grym; Michael Thigpen – MVP.

Cougar JV Soccer: Drew Frank – JV Player of the Year.

Cougar Varsity Soccer: Riley Downey – Golden Boot Award; Garrett Tyler – Iron Man Award; Lance Calcutt – Academic Award; Corey Bowman – Rookie of the Year.

Cougar Track and Field: Hunter Ohmer – Most Improved; Skye Brown – Best Field; George Crosby – Intensity Award; Jalen Levine – Academic Award; Blaine Cook – Rookie of the Year; Marlon Wickeham – Cougar Award; Antonius Allen – Golden Spike Award.

Lady Cougar Varsity Soccer: Daryn Hooker – Coach’s Award; Heather Dowd – Rookie of the Year; Amiyah Robinson – MVP; Faith Allen – Best Offense; Rachel Dandridge – Best Defense; Samantha Calcutt – Leadership Award; Rachel Dandridge – Leadership Award; Emily Hiott – Senior Award; Makayla Parker – Senior Award; Samantha Calcutt – Senior Award; Academic – Samantha Calcutt.

Lady Cougar JV Soccer: Sierra Obenaus – Best Offense; Lyndsay Montjoy – Best Defense; Anne Mathis Thomas – Leadership Award; Dorothy Dessoye – Leadership Award; Zy Johnson – Most Improved.

Lady Cougar Softball: Brittney Risher – Academic Award; Victoria Brewington – Defensive Motivator; Haley Robertson – Offensive Motivator; Lauren DeWitt – Marsha Coe Leadership Award.

Cougar Tennis: Legrier Bodison-Cooper – Most Improved; William Bowman – Coach’s Award; Adam Buckner – Rookie of the Year; Thomas Warren – Academic Award.

JV Lady Cougar Softball: Ashley Savage – Leadership Award.

Lady Cougar Track and Field: Danielle Savage – Academic Award; Megan Calloway – Best Thrower; Tiffany North – Best Jumper Long/Triple; Shantasia Allen – Best Hurdler; Abigail Altman – Best Distance Runner; Ashlyn Williams – Best Sprinter; Grayson Altman – Best Middle Distance; Breanna Varnadoe – Best Vertical Jumper; Megan Calloway – Senior Award; Morgan Calloway – Senior Award; Ayanna Kelly – Senior Award; Annette McWilliams – Senior Award; Rayonna Perry – Senior Award; Saurelia Bradley – Senior Award; Danielle Savage – Senior Award; Tyrah Green – Senior Award.

Region Qualifiers: 4X800 – Danielle Savage, Shantasia Allen, Grayson Altman, Abigail Altman, Lauren Reynolds, Kayla Dantzler; Region Qualifier Shot Put – Victoria Myers; Region Qualifier Pole Vault – Breanna Varnadoe; Region Qualifier Discus – Megan Calloway; Region Qualifier 400 Hurdles – Shantasia Allen and Tiffany North; Region Qualifier 1600 meters – Abigail Altman; Region Qualifier 3200 meters – Abigail Altman and Grayson Altman.