‘Catholic Hill, First Communion’ raising funds for St. Anthony’s | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:56 am

It was a 43-year-old Polaroid snapshot and a good idea until Becky Lee put brush to canvas last year and produced her latest painting, “Catholic Hill, First Communion.”

Now the Catholic community in Walterboro (which just celebrated first communion on May 7) is selling greeting cards of the painting as a fund raiser toward purchasing the original. During the month of June, the painting will be featured in an exhibit of the artist’s work in the Colleton County Museum.

“When I came across the old Polaroid in my files last year, I decided it was time to finally get this painting done. I needed some new references so I went back out to the church. It was different! There was a new foyer, handicap access and expanded steps with indoor/outdoor carpeting. None of that fit my style and my vintage cars, so I went back to my old photograph, “ Lee said.

The painting features the historic church, St. James The Greater, a Catholic Church in Ritter established in 1826 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The current church building was constructed in the 1930’s and features a unique Gothic Revival architecture with wooden shingles. While St. James, The Greater began as a congregation serving Irish Catholic planters and their slaves, it has served a predominately African/American congregation for more than a century. The original painting will be housed at this location after purchase.

As a S.C. Lowcountry artist, Lee is been well known for her local landscapes and paintings that depict the Gullah traditions, and the self-sufficient lifestyle of African-Americans of coastal Carolina and Georgia.

“I had fun doing the painting. I did the church first. It’s all red -— the building and the roof — which was a bit of an artistic challenge. Then the people in the painting just began to develop, sort of like the old Polaroid pictures. Of course, I had to include the pink Cadillac that has become something of a signature in many of my paintings, “ Lee said.

Her painting also features an important Catholic occasion, the first communion, as well as a family picnic on the grounds complete with vintage cars, 43 people and one dog.

Six limited edition prints on canvas, 18X24 are available from the artist, as well as the postcards.

“I wanted to make it readily accessible for others to enjoy as much as I enjoyed producing it.” Lee said. “I’m very pleased that the congregation seems to love the work. Everyone sees something that has special meaning to them. Some people even think they see themselves in the painting!”

The artist’s additional works can be found on her website www.Beckysart.com. and through Lybenson’s Gallery in Beaufort.