CATE, TCTC present Senior Awards for the Class of 2017 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 7, 2017 at 11:13 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center (TCTC) released their final numbers for Completers for the 2016-17 academic year, along with the announcement of recipients of the Class of 2017 Senior Awards. According to William Hayden, director of TCTC, this year’s number of completers is the highest yet.

TCTC had 189 single completers, 46 completed as juniors and 143 completed as seniors. There were 36 double completers and three triple completers. Additionally, 72 completers received at least one national certification.

On ACT Workkeys, the 2017 Career and Technology Education (CATE) completers had the following results: Platinum – 0; Gold – 16; Silver – 89; Bronze – 60 and None – 24.

The following Class of 2017 students were Senior Award recipients:

TCTC Director’s Award – Andres Marin-Morales; Business Information Management – Marina Mandra; General Management – Amanda Gadson; Marketing Communications – Thaliah Luat; Health Science – Brittney Risher; PLTW Biomedical Sciences – Dipali Patel; Agriculture: Environmental And Natural Resources – Kyle Lamb; Agriculture: Horticulture – James Godley.

Agriculture: Plant & Animal Systems – Makayla Parker; Early Childhood Education – Jacqueline Valdes Lopez; Building Construction Cluster – Christopher Cannon; Masonry – Kendrick Elliott; Architectural/Mechanical Design – Amy Petrolawicz; Culinary Arts – Dahnee Hall; Welding Technology – Aaron Craven; PLTW Pre-Engineering – Ryan O’Quinn; Automotive Technology – David Wine and Machine Tool Technology – Cameron Crosby.