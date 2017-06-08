Butterfield still can’t be tried in Fogle murder | News | The Press and Standard

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

The Walterboro man, arrested by the Walterboro Police Department in connection with a decades old rape and murder, continues to be deemed incompetent to stand trial.

James Willie Butterfield, 61, formerly of Walterboro, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2015 on charges of murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary in the rape and murder of Gwendolyn Elaine Fogle on May 28, 1978.

In mid-December of 2015, Butterfield was bought back to Walterboro from Craft-Farrow, a Columbia mental health facility, for a bond hearing on the charges filed against him in the Fogle case.

Butterfield has been residing in the mental health care facility since 2011, when a competency hearing determined that he was not mentally competent to stand trial on a wide variety of criminal charges that were unrelated to the Fogle case.

After Butterfield’s arrest on the charges form the Fogle case, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry M. Buckner ordered a new competency evaluation of Butterfield to determine if he might now be deemed competent to stand trial.

In late July of 2016, a hearing on Butterfield’s competency was conducted by Judge Buckner. Dr. Matthew Gaskins, assigned to handle the evaluation, wrote in his lengthy report that he had been unable to form a professional opinion on his competency because Butterfield had not been uncooperative and refused to answer questions. It was also pointed out that Butterfield had not been cooperating with the mental facility’s staff in his treatment.

Buckner ordered a second competency evaluation.

A hearing on that second evaluation was held in late May, at the end of a week of Colleton County General Sessions proceedings.

That hearing reviewed a Feb. 24 report on Butterfield by Dr. Donna Maddox. Dr. Maddox concluded that Butterfield was not currently competent to stand trial and was not likely to become competent in the foreseeable future.

She also determined that Butterfield continues to be a danger to the community.

Based on that finding, Judge Buckner filed an order on June 1 that requires Butterfield to wear an electronic monitor while he continues to be housed in the Craft-Farrow mental health facility in Columbia.

He also ruled that Butterfield could not be released from a Department of Mental Health secure treatment facility without an order from the court.

Because of the evaluation’s determination that Butterfield would remain incompetent to stand trial in the foreseeable future, Judge Bucker called on the three indictments he faces in connection with the Fogle case to be nolle prossed (dismissed.) The order calls for the charges to be filed again should Butterfield ever become competent to stand trial in the future.